The Killers announce new album

The Killers are back with a bang.

The Las Vegas rockers have announced a new record, “Imploding the Mirage,” due out in the spring.

The band took to Twitter and Instagram to break the news, while also providing a handful of mostly European tour dates for May and June.

Introducing IMPLODING THE MIRAGE. Preorder the album to get access to pre-sale tickets for our UK & Ireland Tour at the link below. Future musical teasing imminent.https://t.co/xZnGcnlw1g pic.twitter.com/1wWua3XC7h — The Killers (@thekillers) November 15, 2019

While details of the band’s forthcoming sixth album are scarce at this point, the record was at least partially made in Utah, according to a recent interview that singer Brandon Flowers did with British music publication “NME.”

Tentative song titles, as evidenced by an Instagram post listing the tunes they were working on in the studio, include “Blowback,” “Party People,” “Spirit of Mystery,” “When Dreams Run Dry” and more.

The album follows up 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was the band’s first record to top the Billboard 200.

In the U.K., where The Killers are arguably even bigger than they are Stateside, the album enabled the group to become the first ever international act to have their first five albums hit number one.

They’ll look to make it six soon enough.

