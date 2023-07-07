The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Sphere debuted a variety of displays on its Exosphere on the Fourth of July, and continues to show off new designs daily.
The Sphere showcased several dazzling designs on its Exosphere for the Fourth of July, but new designs on the venue’s giant LED screen keep emerging daily.
Last week, the Sphere transformed into a giant basketball for the NBA Summer League, but has also been spotted looking like the moon, Earth, and even a giant eye.
The facility officially opens Sept. 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed “Postcard from Earth,” an original immersive production, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 6. Tickets for that show are still available.
