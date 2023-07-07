106°F
Entertainment

The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
Updated July 10, 2023 - 10:29 am
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer ...
The Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the E ...
To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day a ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show is shown on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James ...
The Sphere July 4th fireworks show is shown on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
People watch the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ja ...
People watch the Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
People watch and film the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las V ...
People watch and film the Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Peter Salazar holds daughter Meylie, 8 months, during the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on ...
Peter Salazar holds daughter Meylie, 8 months, during the Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independe ...
The Sphere showcased several dazzling designs on its Exosphere for the Fourth of July, but new designs on the venue’s giant LED screen keep emerging daily.

Last week, the Sphere transformed into a giant basketball for the NBA Summer League, but has also been spotted looking like the moon, Earth, and even a giant eye.

The facility officially opens Sept. 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed “Postcard from Earth,” an original immersive production, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 6. Tickets for that show are still available.

If you have photos you’d like to submit to our ongoing gallery of Sphere displays — especially displays we missed — we want to see them! Email your photos with your full name to content@reviewjournal.com to be featured.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

