The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS

The Sphere debuted a variety of displays on its Exosphere on the Fourth of July, and continues to show off new designs daily.

The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event. (Sphere Entertainment)

People watch the Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

People watch and film the Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Peter Salazar holds daughter Meylie, 8 months, during the Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sphere showcased several dazzling designs on its Exosphere for the Fourth of July, but new designs on the venue’s giant LED screen keep emerging daily.

Last week, the Sphere transformed into a giant basketball for the NBA Summer League, but has also been spotted looking like the moon, Earth, and even a giant eye.

The facility officially opens Sept. 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed “Postcard from Earth,” an original immersive production, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 6. Tickets for that show are still available.

If you have photos you’d like to submit to our ongoing gallery of Sphere displays — especially displays we missed — we want to see them! Email your photos with your full name to content@reviewjournal.com to be featured.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.