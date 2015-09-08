The Who postpones Vegas dates

The classic rock icons, who were slated to make back-to-back appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 18 and at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace the following evening, have had to postpone four shows.

The Who has postponed two dates later this month in Las Vegas while Roger Daltrey recovers from a virus. COURTESY PHOTO

Bummer news for fans of the Who in Las Vegas.

The classic rock icons, who were slated to make back-to-back appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 18 and at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace the following evening, have had to postpone four shows — including those two dates, part of the “Who Hits 50 Tour” — while frontman Roger Daltry recovers from a virus he’s been dealing with.

Those who bought tickets with credit card will be eligible for a refund, which will be issued on the card used to buy them; otherwise, refunds will be available at the point of purchase. No word yet on when the Colosseum date will be rescheduled, but we’ll keep you posted.

Read more from Dave Herrera at bestoflasvegas.com. Contact him at dherrera@reviewjournal.com.

