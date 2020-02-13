Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision for WE Day/AP Images)

MUSIC

Sarah McLachlan

She came to town last spring to put on a show that was the antithesis of Las Vegas: understated, subtle, even a bit muted in places. Musically speaking, Sarah McLachlan came to strip down on the Strip. The intimacy suited her: Less than a year later, McLachlan is back to give her seasoned, sophisticated songbook another reading. See her at 8 p.m. Wednesday (with additional performances through Feb. 22) at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $179.50; call 702-770-9966.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Black History Month Festival

The Springs Preserve on Saturday will celebrate African Americans’ contributions to our community. Families can enjoy live music by Kiara Brown, the City of Refuge Choir and others, dance performances, and soul food from local restaurants from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual festival also features the Historic Black Las Vegas photo exhibit and Civil Rights-era photography, a Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic and a variety of children’s activities. Tickets are $6 and ages 2 and younger are free. For details, visit springspreserve.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Parasite’

If you haven’t seen “Parasite” — and, let’s face it, there’s a pretty good chance you haven’t — there’s never been a better time to catch the Oscars’ newly minted best picture. The story of a poor family in Seoul whose members launch an elaborate scheme to get ahead also won Oscars for original screenplay, director and international feature. It’s being rereleased today in theaters across the valley.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Swoop Building celebration

The Swoop Building at the Huntridge Shopping Center, 1122 S. Maryland Parkway, will debut with a celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It’ll include free food from Capriotti’s and Roberto’s, five free boneless wings with any purchase at Wingstop, $1 beer and free hot chocolate at Huntridge Tavern and free bottled water at Circle K, plus live entertainment.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Double Negative Book Club

The Double Negative Book Club, which explores literary works and their on-screen adaptations, meets Tuesday at The Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St. The focus will be on Jeff Vandermeer’s 2014 novel “Annihilation” and its 2018 film adaptation by writer-director Alex Garland. The movie will not be screened during the meeting, but it is available to rent through iTunes, Hulu and the Clark County Library District. For more information, visit thewritersblock.org.

Al Mancini