Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

Harry Connick Jr. performs during the Sinatra 100 - An All-Star Grammy concert at The Wynn Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Harry Connick Jr.

Before Michael Buble became the throwback crooner of the day, putting countless hearts in chokeholds, Harry Connick Jr. returned vintage jazz sensibilities to the mainstream with a grease-slick repertoire steeped in greats such as Thelonius Monk, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington, much of it given a Dixieland twist indebted to his New Orleans upbringing. Also, he totally ruled as the serial killer in mid-’90s cheese-tacular “Copycat.” See him at 8 p.m. Wednesday (with additional performances through Feb. 29) at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $300; call 702-770-9966.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Bolero’

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents Nicolo Fonte’s “Bolero,” set to Ravel’s classic score, at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The company’s midwinter program also features Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments” and the world premiere of “The Current,” by dancer and choreographer Krista Baker. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $32.95 to $140.95 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘The Color Purple’

Believe it or not, there was a time before Oprah Winfrey was a worldwide phenomenon. When “The Color Purple” debuted in 1985, her eponymous talk show was still nearly a year away. She made the most of her role as Sofia, though, earning an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. See “The Color Purple” when it returns to movie theaters in celebration of its 35th anniversary. It’s playing at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at Colonnade, Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Back Yard brunch

The Back Yard at Ellis Island, 4178 Koval Lane, now serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends, with live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes dishes such as the Smoked Bacon Eggs Benedict, with three eggs and house-cured bacon on thick country bread, $9.99, and the Caprese Omelet, with fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes and basil, $8.99. Bottomless mimosas are $20 and rosé all day $30.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

FOOD & DRINK

Vegan ice cream pop-up

How good can vegan ice cream be? Find out Friday at Artifice, 1025 S. First Street, when Paradise City Creamery returns to the Arts District watering hole for its monthly pop-up. Paradise City’s products — which include flavors such as Hustlin Queen, Balsamic Burlesque, Day Shift Diva and Play 4 Pay — are 100 percent plant-based and gluten-free. They’ll be scooping from 7 p.m. until they’re sold out. For more information, visit paradisecitycreamery.com.

Al Mancini