Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

ARTS & LEISURE

St. Patrick’s Day

A variety of events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day are planned around the valley through Tuesday. The 54th annual parade and festival presented by the Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin begins at 5 p.m. Friday in Henderson. The three-day event features a carnival, entertainment, car show and more in the Water Street District, with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. On Tuesday, the Fremont Street Experience closes out five days of fun with production shows and live music at its annual “ShamRock” party. The event also features the Vegas Valley Firefighters/First Responders St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Challenge Games. The parade starts at noon on Fremont Street and the games begin at 1 p.m. For details, visit cityofhenderson.com and vegasexperience.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Ween

The Boognish is back, as the most far-out band in the land returns for another three-night stint at Brooklyn Bowl after packing the place during a trio of shows in February 2017. That time, Ween performed a total of 77 songs — from country to punk to funk to metal to Tex-Mex and more, all united by a winkingly puerile absurdism — while never repeating a tune. A little “Pollo Asado,” anyone? The shows kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Linq. Tickets are $59.50 to $64.50; call 702-862-2695.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘King Kong’

The beast is back. “King Kong,” the 1933 stop-motion adventure that launched a slew of remakes, sequels and, for some reason, battles with Godzilla, is headed back to theaters for a day. It’s the first wide release since 1956 for the movie that introduced audiences to the wonders of Skull Island. See it at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Cannery, Colonnade, Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

St. Party’s Day Beer Walk

Get an early start on St. Patrick’s Day with a beer walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. General admission tickets ($35) include bottomless beers and live music; there will also be a limited cash bar with Jameson specials. VIP tickets ($50) include free parking and 4 p.m. entry. Go to bit.ly/stpartysbeerwalk.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Once on This Island’

A fearless peasant girl is ready to risk it all for love in this Tony-winning musical revival. Directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, “Once on This Island” closes out its Smith Center run with 7:30 p.m. performances Friday through Sunday and 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30 to $128 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes