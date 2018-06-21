Third Thursday, Taco Throwdown in downtown Las Vegas

Third Thursday on Third returns this week, next door to the Downtown Grand.

Chef Nicholas Aoki from Herringbone Las Vegas prepares drunken rabbit tacos during the Hopped Taco Throwdown on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017, at Zappos, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Chef Jamie Tran from The Black Sheep preps la vaca borracha tacos during the Hopped Taco Throwdown on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017, at Zappos, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Choco tacos by chef John Simmons at Tacos & Beer at the Hopped Taco Throwdown on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017, at Zappos, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An exterior view of Atomic Liquors on Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @TheCasperA

‘Spider-Man’ after sunset in the park

Sunset Cinema Night returns to Downtown Container Park, Seventh and Fremont streets, on Thursday. Admission is free for the screening of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The all-ages show is scheduled to run from 8 to 10:15, with the film usually kicking off shortly after the sun goes down. downtowncontainerpark.com

Third Thursday is tonight on Third

Third Thursday on Third returns this week, with a party from 7-10 p.m. on Third Street between Stewart and Ogden, next door to the Downtown Grand. This month’s free party will include live art by Juan Muniz (creator of the official Golden Misfits for the Las Vegas Golden Knights), music by DJ Edoc, pingpong, cornhole, foosball and the chance to play Plinko to win a cabana at Citrus Grand Pool. Dragon Grille, Cookie Bar, Sin City Wings, Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ, Churros 101 and Cousins Maine Lobster will sell food, and a $25 wristband |will get you all-you-can-drink beer through midnight at the 3rd Street Bar, Freedom Beat and Furnace Bar. downtowngrand.com

Hoppin’ taco party at Zappos on Saturday

Motley Brews will return to the Zappos headquarters’ backyard, 400 Stewart St., for the second annual Hopped Taco Throwdown from 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Some of Las Vegas’ top chefs will battle it out for the title of Hopped Taco (best beer-infused taco), Taco Loco (most creative taco) and Taco Dulce (best dessert taco) at the outdoor party. Among those competing this year will be John Simmons of Firefly and Tacotarian, Bryan Forgione of Buddy V’s, James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, Hemant Kishore of the Toddy Shop, Josh Clark of the Goodwich, Bubba Grayer of the new Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen and Carol Garcia and Carlos Buscaglia, teaming up to represent Hexx Kitchen and Chayo Mexican Kitchen. VIP tickets for early admission are sold out, but general admission tickets for tacos and beer are $55 plus fees. hoppedtaco.com

Atomic Liquors plans a blast for a big 5

Atomic Liquors, 917 Fremont St., will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its reopening with a part from 5-9 p.m. Friday. The festivities will include beer and drink specials, a photo booth and Rat Pack and Barbra Streisand impersonators. Guests are encouraged to dress like it’s the 1950s.

World Cup breakfast parties for fans at Plaza

If you’re looking for a place downtown to catch The World Cup, check out breakfast viewing parties at Brightside Breakfast & Burger in The Plaza. The events start at 7 a.m. (most games are televised at 8 and 11 a.m.) and include dining and beer specials. On June 27, fans will be joined by players and coaches from the Las Vegas Lights.

