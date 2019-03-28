This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Annie Leibovitz stands near some of her work before the opening of her exhibition at the Wexner Center for the Arts Friday, Sept. 21, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Leibovitz's exhibition features work from her “Master Set,” an authoritative edition of 156 images. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz attends the media preview of her photo exhibition "Women: New Portraits" in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 31, 2016. The exhibition displays portraits of accomplished women including artists, musicians, CEOs, politicians, writers and philanthropists. The exhibition will be open to the public beginning on June 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The UNLV Barrick Lecture Series hosts an evening with award-winning photographer Annie Leibovitz on Wednesday. Her famous images of musicians, politicians, Hollywood stars and others have appeared in Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and Vogue. See the photojournalist discuss her body of work at 7:30 p.m. at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall. Admission is free, but tickets are required from the Performing Arts Center box office. For details, visit unlv.edu/pac.

Broadway veteran Chuck Wagner performs with the cast of Super Summer Theatre and Hynes-Sight Entertainment’s “Into the Woods” on Saturday. The concert, featuring musical theater favorites, is set for 7:30 p.m. at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $25 at supersummertheatre.org.

‘Middletown’

Two couples reminisce about their 33-year friendship in this play premiering at The Smith Center. The all-star cast — Cindy Williams, Didi Conn, Donny Most and Adrian Zmed — takes the stage at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $35 to $49 at thesmithcenter.com.

Core Contemporary

Leon Syfrit’s sculpturelike photographic prints and Holly Lay’s mixed-media artwork are on display in “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT” at Core Contemporary. The exhibition’s opening reception with the artists is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. For more information, visit corecontemporary.com.

Benefit concert

To raise funds to attend a choir event in Reno, College of Southern Nevada’s Chamber Chorale presents a musical theater and contemporary music concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Jay Morrison Recital Hall at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $10 at csn.edu/pac.