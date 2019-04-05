This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Concertmaster DeAnn Letourneau practices during a Las Vegas Philharmonic rehearsal in the Troesh Studio Theater at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 361 Symphony Park Ave., in Las Vegas, on Monday, March 19, 2012. The philharmonic's opening performance at the Smith Center is slated for Saturday, March 24. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Philharmonic and UNLV showcase the music of Czech composer Antonin Dvorak through Tuesday. The “Music Unwound: Dvorak in America” program includes a performance by the Las Vegas Philharmonic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center (tickets are $30 to $109), with members of the orchestra playing with UNLV faculty at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in UNLV’s Doc Rando Hall (tickets are $25), and the UNLV Symphony Orchestra’s concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall (tickets are $8 to $10). For details, visit musicunwoundvegas.com.

Singer-songwriter and actor Nellie McKay visits The Smith Center this weekend in support of her seventh album, “Sister Orchid.” McKay, who won a Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in “The Threepenny Opera,” performs at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

The College of Southern Nevada Fine Arts Theatre Program presents “The Pillowman” at 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 14 in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. The dark comedy, by writer and director Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), is intended for mature audiences. Tickets are $10 to $12 at csn.edu/pac.

Opera Las Vegas’ third annual library tour features free performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk” with the OLV Youth Chorus. See the fairy tale at 4 p.m. Friday at the Clark County Library, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Windmill Library and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Whitney Library. For more information, visit operalasvegas.com.

Celebrate National Poetry Month with poets James Norman, Syd Stewart, Ms. Ayevee and Jan Steckel at 7 p.m. Friday at Stinko’s Las Vegas, 1029 S. Main St. For more information, visit nevadahumanities.org.