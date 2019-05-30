This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” visits The Smith Center and the Discovery Children’s Museum explores the world of spies in this week’s arts & culture roundup.

The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof." (Joan Marcus)

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Broadway classics “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Tradition” and “If I Were a Rich Man” bring the tale of Jewish milkman Tevye and his family to life at The Smith Center. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, with choreography by Hofesh Shechter, “Fiddler on the Roof” opens an eight-show run Tuesday in Reynolds Hall. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through June 9 with 2 p.m. matinees June 8 and June 9. Tickets are $40 to $138 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Top Secret: License to Spy’

Visitors can enter the world of spies with high-tech equipment and activities at Discovery Children’s Museum. This new traveling exhibit lets kids become secret agents and explore the science and technology of spying and espionage through Sept. 8. For details and museum tickets, visit discoverykidslv.org.

Steve Tyrell

Grammy winner Steve Tyrell sings selections from the Great American Songbook — and his latest album, “A Song for You” — at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Shoelaces in Paris’

In 60 minutes, the Poor Richard’s Players ensemble will perform 31 original short plays — in a random order selected by the audience — at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Warhol Loft at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $20 at the door or online at theplayhouselv.com.

‘Be My Neighbor Day’

Vegas PBS, the Vegas Golden Knights and The Howard Hughes Corporation will present this free family-friendly community event to promote acts of kindness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at City National Arena, 1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Children will be able to meet Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from PBS Kids, see and touch first-responder vehicles, and explore the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice home. Registration is requested at vegaspbs.org/community.