This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Nancy Good displays new paintings in a two-week pop-up exhibition and Las Vegas Little Theatre’s Vegas Fringe Festival turns 10 in this week’s arts & culture roundup.

"Wanderland" (Nancy Good)

"B Roll Real" (Nancy Good)

"I Can Si Clearly Now" (Nancy Good)

LVLT's "The House of Yes" with Noah Keeling (Anthony), Andrea Borges (Lesly) and Anita Bean (Mrs. Pascal)

Nancy Good

In Nancy Good’s new pop-up exhibition, vibrant mural-sized paintings interpret — and poke fun at — humanity’s search for meaning. The artist’s 12-piece collection of recent abstract works opens with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. For more information, visit corecontemporary.com.

Vegas Fringe Festival

Wendy MacLeod’s “House of Yes” is Las Vegas Little Theatre’s entry in its 10th annual Vegas Fringe Festival. Theatergoers can see nine new and established plays by different companies Friday through Sunday and Thursday through June 16 in the Mainstage and Black Box theaters at 3920 Schiff Drive. Single tickets are $12; passes for all nine shows are $90. For a schedule and tickets, visit lvlt.org.

‘Satango’

All hell breaks loose when Satan forgets his tango moves in Cockroach Theatre Company’s season finale. Directed by Wayne Harrison of “Absinthe,” this musical features 15 new songs, a five-piece band and Vegas performers — led by Toby Allen (“Human Nature”) and Savannah Smith (“Vegas! The Show”). Shows are scheduled Fridays to Sundays through June 23 at Art Square Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $35 at cockroachtheatre.com.

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Grammy winners Herb Alpert and Lani Hall make a return trip to The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. The trumpet legend and his vocalist wife perform their greatest hits at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $45 to $69 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Elixir of Love’

Peasant Nemorino seeks a love potion to win the heart of wealthy landowner Adina in Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “L’elisir d’amore (The Elixir of Love).” Opera Las Vegas presents the popular romantic comedy as its season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $25 to $75 at operalasvegas.com.