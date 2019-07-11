This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Little Theatre presents “Godspell” and the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art hosts an artist talk in this week’s arts roundup.

Las Vegas Little Theatre's "Godspell" (KM Creative)

Rodrigo Lara Zendejas (UNLV)

"Sally" (Stefano Ripamonti)

‘Godspell’

Las Vegas Little Theatre presents its summer production of “Godspell” for three weekends starting Friday. Music, dance, comedy and improv retell the parables of Jesus in the musical conceived by John-Michael Tebelak and composed by Stephen Schwartz. Performances are set for 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays with 2 p.m. matinees Sundays through July 28. Tickets are $25 at lvlt.org.

Artist talk

Rodrigo Lara Zendejas, the Rogers Art Loft’s artist-in-residence, gives a free artist talk at 7 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Works by the Chicago-based Mexican artist include sculptures, paintings and multimedia installations. For more information, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

Erik Beehn

College of Southern Nevada alum Erik Beehn showcases a variety of artwork — including paintings, photography, printmaking and installations — in “Are We There Yet?” at the Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. The exhibition is on display through Aug. 31. For details, visit csn.edu/artgallery.

Stefano Ripamonti

“I Spy, With My Little Eye,” a photography exhibit by Stefano Ripamonti, will open with a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Viewings will be available through Sept. 6 at the Savidan Gallery located on the second floor of the Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. For details, email efaciliteq@gmail.com.

Traveling exhibit

Visitors to the Clark County Wetlands Park Nature Center can view several bird species captured in winning entries from the National Audubon Society’s annual photo contest. The traveling exhibit is on display through July 31. A reception featuring light refreshments and a free raffle drawing will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Exhibit Hall. For more information, visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark.