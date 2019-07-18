This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Broadway in the Hood closes its summer camp with “Hairspray” and Latin Grammy winners the Lucky Band perform two family concerts in this week’s arts roundup.

Broadway in the Hood will perform the musical "Hairspray" on Friday and Saturday at UNLV's Judy Bayley Theatre. (Broadway in the Hood)

"Back to Then" by Yidan Guo at CSN's Artspace Gallery.

"Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner's Circle" features J.D. Houghton's Best of Show winning entry.

"Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner's Circle" features Janet Wand's first place entry in the painting category.

‘Hairspray’

For its summer camp finale, Broadway in the Hood presents Tracy Turnblad’s journey to integrate a TV dance show. The musical, based on John Waters’ 1988 film, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $20 at unlv.edu/pac.

Yidan Guo

The College of Southern Nevada’s Artspace Gallery features figure paintings by Yidan Guo in the exhibit “The Art of Introspection.” Works by the Chinese American artist will be on display through Sept. 3 in the gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. For more information, visit csn.edu/artgallery.

Poetry slam

Young writers and performers compete in the semifinal round of the Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Slam Festival at 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Admission is free. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.

‘Winner’s Circle’

Winning entries from this year’s “Celebrating Life!” contest will be showcased at the City Hall Chamber Gallery beginning Monday. The juried fine art competition was open to residents ages 50 and older from Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral and Nye counties. The “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle” exhibition will be displayed through Oct. 3. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.

The Lucky Band

Latin Grammy-winning duo Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis perform indie pop-rock beats at the next Children’s Summer Concert Series event. The husband-and-wife duo will entertain families at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. and 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Fifth Street School. Tickets are $5 at artslasvegas.org.