This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

“The Book of Mormon” returns to The Smith Center and Super Summer Theatre features the Broadway classic “Chicago” in this week’s arts roundup.

The Book of Mormon Washington, D.C. November 17, 2017 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

"Chicago" (Super Summer Theatre)

"Dry Wit: Artworks from the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art" at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery. Jenna Gribbon, Thomas, Oil on linen, 2007, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art Collection, Gift of Steve Shane in memory of Louise Bailey.

"Dry Wit: Artworks from the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art" at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery. Jean Giguet, Untitled, Wood, steel, paper 1990, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art Collection, Gift of Aurore Giguet

‘The Book of Mormon’

This acclaimed musical about a mismatched pair of missionaries in a Ugandan village opens an eight-show run Tuesday at The Smith Center. With book, music and lyrics by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone with Robert Lopez (“Avenue Q”), the winner of nine Tony Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 4 with 2 p.m. matinees Aug. 3 and 4. Tickets are $49 to $179, with a pre-show lottery for $25 tickets being held before each performance. For more details, visit thesmithcenter.com.

‘Chicago’

Super Summer Theatre brings merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park starting Wednesday. Audiences can experience “Chicago: A Musical Vaudeville,” presented by Majestic Repertory Theatre, at 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through Aug. 17. Tickets start at $15 at supersummertheatre.org.

Michael Grimm

“America’s Got Talent” Season 5 winner Michael Grimm pays tribute to his idol, the late blues-rock guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, at 8 p.m. Tuesday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $30 to $49 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Dry Wit’

Paintings, sculptures, illustrations and photography from the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art’s collection will be on display at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery beginning Thursday. The opening reception for “Dry Wit” will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1017 S. First St., No. 190. For more information, visit nevadahumanities.org.

‘Create-A-Show’

The Story Pirates will take kids’ ideas and incorporate them into their interactive show at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., and 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $5 at artslasvegas.org.