This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens displays a winter wonderland and the Barrick Museum hosts a community day in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens (©Kelly McKeon;KellyCreative;KellyImages)

Winter Wonderland

Adorned with 2,500 ornaments and 7,000 LED lights, a 42-foot white fir towers over Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens this winter. This year’s attraction has Her Majesty Queen Bellissima and her elves preparing for the holiday season among garden beds of poinsettias and a variety of flowers. The “Making Holiday Memories” winter display includes a horse-drawn carriage, toy soldiers, a train and polar bears. Free viewings are available 24 hours a day through Jan. 4. For details, visit bellagio.com.

Community Day

“Create, Connect, Explore” is the theme of the Marjorie Barrick Museum’s free community day Saturday at UNLV. Families can create microscope drawings, murals, zines and illustrations in a variety of workshops led by women from noon to 5 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

‘Poetry & Hot Cocoa’

Spend the day before Christmas hearing family-friendly poems with Clark County Poet Laureate Heather Lang-Cassera. Guests to the all-ages event can share their favorite poems — or simply listen — and enjoy hot cocoa and craft activities from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP is optional at heather@cassera.net. For details, visit facebook.com/winchestercultural.

‘My Favorite Things’

The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus presents a festive show of popular holiday songs from movies and Broadway at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Tickets are $20 at the door or lvmenschorus.org.

‘Open Call’

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery is hosting its first community art show through Jan. 4. The opening reception will be 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. For more information, visit priscillafowler.com.