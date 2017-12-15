This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

David Benoit, Peter White, Dave Koz and Rick Braun (Photo by Antonio Dixon)

Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour

David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and R&B/jazz singer Selina Albright join Dave Koz for two shows at SLS Las Vegas. Jazz saxophonist Koz released his 20th-anniversary Christmas CD this fall, featuring new recordings of classic Christmas songs. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Foundry. Tickets are $59 to $75.50; call 702-761-7617.

All-4-One

Enjoy new and traditional holiday songs during All-4-One’s Christmas show at Aliante Casino. The Grammy Award-winning R&B band will perform hits including “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That.” Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Access Showroom. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-692-7777.

‘Tidings of Jazz &Joy’

Jazz artists Keiko Matsui and Euge Groove will help spread holiday cheer Saturday at Boulder Station. Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley join in the fun at 8 p.m. in The Railhead. Tickets are $29 to $59; call 800-745-3000.

Martin Nievera

Filipino singer Martin Nievera adds his own holiday show to the list of concerts around the valley this weekend. Nievera will perform a mix of seasonal songs and his own hits, including movie and soap opera theme songs and adaptations from Broadway to Buble, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Showroom at the Suncoast. Tickets are $19.95 to $39.95; call 800-745-3000.

‘Winter Wonderland’

The Vegas Variety Show’s “Winter Wonderland” concert will feature an all-star cast Thursday. Kelly Clinton will host the event with performances by Elisa Fiorillo, Rita Lim, Kellie Wright, Jimmy Hopper, Ron and Lisa Smith and others. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door; call 702-457-3866.