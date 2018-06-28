This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Wanda Sykes poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Wanda Sykes

For more than 25 years, she has entertained audiences with her wry wit in films, TV shows and on stage. Emmy Award-winning comedian Wanda Sykes performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday in the Theater at Treasure Island. Tickets are $59.95 to $79.95; call 702-894-7722.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Caesars Palace on Sunday. The comedic duo’s show includes new material, musical sketches and stories from their careers. “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” starts at 7:30 p.m. in The Colosseum. Tickets are $49.50 to $185; call 866-320-9763.

Mariah Carey

“The Butterfly Returns” as songstress Mariah Carey launches a new residency show at Caesars Palace. Beginning Thursday, the best-selling female artist of all time will perform on select dates through July 15. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $59 to $250; call 866-320-9763.

Reik

They recently earned their first No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart with “Me Neigo,” featuring Ozuna and Wisin. Mexican pop-rock trio Reik plays the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 to $75; call 702-632-7600.

Scotty McCreery

“American Idol” Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery performs poolside Thursday. The country singer kicks off 102.7 The Coyote’s Country Cabana Concert Series at the Flamingo Go Pool. Showtime is 8 p.m. General admission is $20, but the first 200 tickets are $10; call 800-745-3000.