This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

To end 2018, Celine Dion begins the final 40 performances of her second residency at Caesars Palace.

To end 2018, Celine Dion begins the final 40 performances of her second residency at Caesars Palace. Her production will end in June after entertaining millions of fans in more than 1,000 shows since 2003. See the best-selling international singer belt out her hits at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and select dates through Jan. 20 in the Colosseum. Tickets are $55 to $500; call 866-320-9763.

Boyz II Men

Before sharing the stage with Bruno Mars for two nights at T-Mobile Arena, Boyz II Men return to The Mirage to play their hits at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $49.99 to $79.99; call 702-792-7777.

‘Drumline Live: Holiday Spectacular’

Holiday classics are paired with the rhythms of gospel, jazz and Motown and mixed with a hip-hop beat in “Drumline Live” at The Smith Center. Vocalists and musicians perform the high-energy show based on the marching band tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $69 with student/children’s tickets starting at $16.50; call 702-749-2000.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, swing group Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its holiday tour to The Orleans on Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95; call 800-745-3000.

Who’s Bad

Hear favorites from the King of Pop’s musical catalog Monday at Boulder Station. Who’s Bad, the Michael Jackson tribute band, performs at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve in The Railhead. Tickets are $44; call 800-745-3000.