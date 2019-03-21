This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Jess Hilarious (MGM Resorts International)

Kenny Loggins (Erik Kabik Photography/ erikkabik.com)

Cindy Herron, from left, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett, of En Vogue, perform at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jess Hilarious

Jessica Moore, aka Jess Hilarious, joins The Mirage’s “Aces of Comedy” series roster Saturday. The Baltimore-born comedian, who has more than 4 million Instagram followers, has appeared on Fox’s “Rel” and HBO’s “All Def Comedy.” Showtime is 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Kenny Loggins

“The King of Movie Soundtracks” returns for another set of shows at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday. Kenny Loggins plays favorites from “Footloose,” “Top Gun” and “Caddyshack,” along with other hits, at 8 p.m. Wednesday and March 29 and 30 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $225; call 702-770-9966.

Aziz Ansari

Emmy winner Aziz Ansari brings his “Road to Nowhere Tour” to Caesars Palace on Saturday. The “Parks and Recreation” and “Master of None” star entertains at 10:30 p.m. in the Colosseum. Tickets are $59.50 to $185; call 866-320-9763.

En Vogue

“Free Your Mind” with En Vogue on Saturday at The Orleans. The R&B vocal group sings its hits and selections from its latest album, “Electric Cafe,” at 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $49.95 to $59.95; call 800-745-3000.

‘The Greatest Piano Men’

This new tribute show, opening Tuesday, showcases the music of piano greats Billy Joel, Elton John, Ray Charles and more. See Donnie Kehr, Pete Peterkin and Greg Ransom tickle the ivories at 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday with additional performances scheduled through April 21. Tickets are $49 to $77; call 702-777-2782.