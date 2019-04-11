This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

James Taylor
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor begins a 12-show run at Caesars Palace on Wednesday. The “Fire and Rain” singer-songwriter, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, plays with his All-Star Band at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through May 11 in the Colosseum. Tickets are $55 to $250; call 866-320-9763.
Dionne Warwick
Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, who is set to release her 36th studio album in May, is performing a limited engagement at Bally’s. See her at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays through April in the Jubilee Theater. Tickets are $66.50 to $139; call 800-745-3000.
Craig Ferguson
Craig Ferguson brings his “Hobo Fabulous Tour” to Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday. The comedian and TV host does stand-up at 8 p.m. Friday in the Grand Events Center. Tickets are $41.50 to $63; call 800-745-3000.
Rob Lowe
Actor and author Rob Lowe shares tales on fame, fatherhood and marriage in “Stories I Only Tell My Friends” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets are $59 to $149; call 800-745-3000.
Postmodern Jukebox
This musical collective mixes R&B, rock and contemporary pop hits with the vintage styles of swing, jazz and more in its new show at The Mirage. “Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Hideaway” performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays in 1 Oak Nightclub. Tickets are $43.59 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.