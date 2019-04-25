This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Bruno Mars performs Feb. 12, 2017, at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Mars, (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Bruno Mars

Eleven-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars performs four shows at Park Theater starting Monday. The “24K Magic” singer is currently scheduled for only 11 U.S. dates this year, all of them at Park MGM. Showtime is 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and May 3 and 4. Tickets start at $87.61; call 800-745-3000.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

Comedian and actor Harland Williams will be the first headliner at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club opening Thursday. The new 18-and-older venue will feature well-known comics and up-and-coming talent at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays (with 10 p.m. shows Fridays and Saturdays) at The Linq Promenade. Starting ticket prices are $29 to $39; call 702-777-2782.

‘Femmes of Rock’

Rock out with Bella Electric Strings at the Westgate Las Vegas. The violin quartet plays solos and arrangements of popular tunes by the likes of AC/DC, Metallica, Queen and more at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and May 4 and 11 in the Westgate Cabaret Theater. Tickets are $34.95 to $49.95; call 800-222-5361.

Cole Swindell

“Chillin’ It” country singer Cole Swindell kicks off the Concerts on the Beach series at Mandalay Bay at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $59; call 800-745-3000.

Downtown Vegas Improv Festival

This festival features improv teams from across the country — including Boston’s “Magic The Gathering: The Show” — at the El Cortez. Happy Hour Improv and Poor Richard’s Players present the fourth annual event at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Fiesta Room. Tickets are $12 per show. For a schedule, visit dvifest.com.