This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” winner Shin Lim is at The Mirage and R&B songstress Anita Baker returns to town in this week’s show roundup.

Shin Lim (MGM Resorts International)

Shin Lim

Sleight-of-hand artist Shin Lim aims to amaze fans with his carefully crafted card tricks at The Mirage. Catch the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 — and the series’ recent spinoff “The Champions” — at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

Anita Baker

R&B legend Anita Baker brings her farewell concert series back to Las Vegas on Friday. Following sold-out shows at Wynn Las Vegas last summer, the eight-time Grammy winner sings her classic hits at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and June 7 and 8 in the Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $49.95; call 702-414-9000.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga returns for another round of shows at Park MGM. The superstar performs her “Enigma” show Saturday and Thursday and her “Jazz & Piano” show Sunday in Park Theater. Showtime is 8 p.m. on select dates through June 15. Tickets start at $77.90; call 800-745-3000.

Jo Koy

He has a new Netflix special out June 12 and is performing to sold-out crowds on his “Break the Mold Tour.” Comedian Jo Koy does stand-up at 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $49.50 to $119.50; call 702-770-9966.

‘Magic of Queen’

Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk performs two hours of Queen favorites and deep cuts in his return to The Smith Center. See his latest production — featuring a world-class band, immersive lighting, lasers and multimedia — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $69; call 702-749-2000.

