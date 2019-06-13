This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Adam Sandler returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and pop legend Frankie Valli performs at The Smith Center in this week’s show roundup.

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler performs stand-up Saturday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The “Saturday Night Live” alum last month returned to the sketch comedy show for the first time in 24 years to make his hosting debut. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets are $49 to $325; call 800-745-3000.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli performs pop favorites including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Walk Like a Man” at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $39 to $169; call 702-749-2000.

Joan Osborne

Blues-rock singer Joan Osborne performs “One of Us,” “Right Hand Man” and other hits at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-692-7777.

Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub

The co-hosts of the popular podcast “The Fighter and the Kid” perform stand-up Saturday as part of The Orleans’ comedy series. Veteran comedian Bryan Callen and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub take the stage at 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $49.95 to $64.95; call 800-745-3000.

Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo

Audiences can enjoy music and comedy with singers Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo co-headlining “The First Ladies of Las Vegas Entertainment” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Alexis Park’s Pegasus Showroom, with additional performances scheduled throughout the summer. Tickets are $29.95 to $59.95 at ticketkite.com.