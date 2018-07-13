This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Elvis Presley tribute artist Dwight Icenhower from Orlando, Florida, performs at the Images of the King Tribute Artist Contest at Sam's Town hotel-casino on Sunday, July 17, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Elvis Festival

Five shows wrap up the Las Vegas Elvis Festival Friday through Sunday at Sam’s Town. Instead of the annual Elvis Tribute Artist contest, this year’s festival features more shows, a screening of the documentary “200 Cadillacs,” vendors and parties. The Farewell Concert on Sunday includes performances by Dwight Icenhower, Dean Z, Ted Torres and Taylor Rodriguez with the Change of Habit tribute band. Ticket prices vary. For a schedule, visit lasvegaselvisfestival.com.

Wayne Brady

Emmy winner, Broadway performer and comedian Wayne Brady returns to The Mirage on Saturday. He performs stand-up at 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Brad Garrett

Comedian Brad Garrett is set to host two weeks of shows at his comedy club beginning Monday. The headliners are Bob Zany with Mike Gaffney the first week, followed by Jason Collings and Frazer Smith. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $79; call 866-740-7711.

Anthony Green

Before hitting the road to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut solo album, “Avalon,” Anthony Green surprised fans by releasing the new record “Would You Still Be in Love.” See the Circa Survive and Saosin frontman with Good Old War and Found Wild at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $16.97 to $32.11. 800-745-3000

The Hilarious 7

Hooters Hotel has a new resident show opening Tuesday. The Hilarious 7, hosted by Las Vegas comedian John Hilder, features seven comedians performing their best material in 10 minutes. Showtime will be 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the Night Owl Showroom. Tickets are $34.95 to $44.95; call 702-483-8056 or visit hilarious7.com.