This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

R&B performer Brian McKnight sings at Wynn Las Vegas and Janet Jackson continues her residency at Park MGM in this week’s show roundup.

R&B singer-songwriter Brian McKnight performs his greatest hits at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday. Fans can hear favorites “Back at One,” “Anytime” and “When I’m Gone” — the latest single from his upcoming album, “Bedtime Story” — at 8 p.m. in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $49.95 to $115; call 702-770-9966.

Janet Jackson

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation” during Janet Jackson’s concert residency at Park MGM. The superstar returns to Park Theater on Wednesday, with additional shows scheduled through Aug. 17. Tickets start at $79; call 800-745-3000.

Berlin With Terri Nunn

Terri Nunn and original Berlin members David Diamond and John Crawford next month will release “Transcendance,” their first new album together since 1984. Catch the trio playing hits “No More Words,” “Take My Breath Away” and more at 8 p.m. Saturday in Club Madrid at Sunset Station. Tickets are $34; call 800-745-3000.

Chris Distefano

Comedian and actor Chris Distefano, who recently signed a deal with Comedy Central, performs stand-up at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club starting Thursday. Showtime is 8 p.m. Thursday through July 28 (with 10 p.m. shows July 27 and July 28) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 702-777-2782.

‘Straighten Up and Fly Right’

Entertainers Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch pay tribute to Nat King Cole’s legendary musical legacy at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.