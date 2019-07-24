96°F
Entertainment

This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 4:57 pm
 

Cedric the Entertainer

Before his CBS comedy “The Neighborhood” starts Season 2, catch Cedric the Entertainer at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday. The comedy veteran, who is also working on the upcoming documentary “Meme Gods,” performs stand-up at 8 p.m. in The Joint. Tickets are $55 to $85; call 800-745-3000.

Rick Springfield

Grammy winner Rick Springfield brings his “Best in Show Tour” to the Palms on Saturday. Fans can hear the entertainer’s top-10 hits, along with openers Tommy Tutone (“867-5309/Jenny”), at 8 p.m. in The Pearl. Tickets are $39.95 to $215; call 702-944-3200.

Throwback Sizzling Jam

Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown lead this lineup of R&B acts at Orleans Arena. Fans can also hear old-school favorites by Blackstreet, Michel’le, Ginuwine, 112, Silk and Public Announcement at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $49 to $250; call 800-745-3000.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Singer and pianist Billy Stritch and performer Jim Caruso offer an evening of musical entertainment with audience participation at The Smith Center. The open-mic variety show starts at 7 p.m. Friday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $30 to $45; call 702-749-2000.

Ahamed Weinberg

Comedian Ahamed Weinberg, who recently appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas. Tickets are $15; call 800-745-3000.

