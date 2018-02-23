This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Credit: James Hartley A Day to Remember

Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember performs at the 6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

A week into their “15 Years in the Making” U.S. tour, rockers A Day to Remember visit the Hard Rock Hotel. Joining the Floridians on their anniversary tour are Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and the Devil Wears Prada. The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in The Joint. Tickets are $29.50 to $150; call 888-929-7849.

Rapper G-Eazy hits town in support of his latest album, “The Beautiful &Damned,” riding the momentum of the hit single “No Limit.” Catch him at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Park Theater at Monte Carlo. Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50; call 800-745-3000.

Known for his raw, real-life comedy and his HBO special “Translate This,” Felipe Esparza visits Treasure Island on Friday. Showtime is 9 p.m. in the Theater. Tickets are $35.95 to $49.95; call 702-894-7722.

Catch country music artist Josh Turner performing “Hometown Girl” and other hits Sunday at Mandalay Bay. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the House of Blues. Tickets are $35 to $50; call 702-632-7600.

The Season 3 winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” currently hosts the podcast “Who’s Paying Attention?” Alonzo Bodden headlines Monday through Thursday at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. Joining Bodden are comics Chas Elstner and Becky Robinson. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $43 to $65; call 866-740-7711.