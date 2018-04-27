This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Eric Benet performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Taylor Dayne (Boyd Gaming)

Las Vegas City of Lights Jazz and R&B Festival

Nnenna Freelon, Lyfe Jennings, the Sax Pack and Eric Benet (pictured) will be among the performers at the 26th annual Las Vegas City of Lights Jazz and R&B Festival at noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheatre, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Saturday’s headliners are The West Coast Jam featuring Rick Braun, Norman Brown and Richard Elliot. R&B singer Kem headlines Sunday. General admission tickets start at $105, and VIP tickets start at $162. Ages 12 and younger are free. For tickets and a schedule, visit yourjazz.com.

Earth, Wind &Fire

They have sold more than 100 million albums since forming in 1969 and will begin their debut residency in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Earth, Wind &Fire perform at 8 p.m. at The Venetian on select dates through May 12. Tickets are $59 to $299; call 702-414-9000.

Mel Brooks

After two sold-out shows last summer, iconic entertainer Mel Brooks returns to Wynn Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $125 to $1,100; call 702-770-9966.

Old School Jam

Pop, dance and freestyle artists from the ’80s and ’90s perform at Orleans Arena on Saturday. The Freestyle Old School Jam concert includes Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, Expose, Taylor Dayne (pictured) and more. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.52 to $77.98; call 800-745-3000.

Sarah Geronimo

Filipina pop star Sarah Geronimo brings her “This 15 Me” six-city U.S. tour to the Cannery on Sunday. The singer is celebrating her 15-year career in show business. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in The Club. Tickets are $53.21 to $137.61; call 800-745-3000.