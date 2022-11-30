52°F
Entertainment

Tickets available for Pokémon GO’s Las Vegas event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 9:52 am
 
Early bird tickets are on sale for Pokémon GO’s Las Vegas event Feb. 18–19, 2023 at Sunset ...
Early bird tickets are on sale for Pokémon GO’s Las Vegas event Feb. 18–19, 2023 at Sunset Park. (Niantic)

Early bird tickets are on sale for Pokémon GO’s Las Vegas event Feb. 18–19, 2023 at Sunset Park.

Tickets for Niantic’s next in-person event, Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Las Vegas, will give trainers benefits, including secret codes that will give trainers chances for encounters with Legendary Pokémon, an exclusive research story, a meet-and-greet with notable local trainers, 1/2 hatch distance and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Early bird tickets cost $25 and are available through Dec. 31.

Trainers from around the world can take part in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Global event from Feb. 25–26. Tickets can be purchased here.

