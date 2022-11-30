Tickets available for Pokémon GO’s Las Vegas event
Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Las Vegas, will give trainers benefits, including secret codes that will give trainers chances for encounters with Legendary Pokémon and much more .
Early bird tickets are on sale for Pokémon GO’s Las Vegas event Feb. 18–19, 2023 at Sunset Park.
Tickets for Niantic’s next in-person event, Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Las Vegas, will give trainers benefits, including secret codes that will give trainers chances for encounters with Legendary Pokémon, an exclusive research story, a meet-and-greet with notable local trainers, 1/2 hatch distance and more.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Early bird tickets cost $25 and are available through Dec. 31.
Trainers from around the world can take part in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Global event from Feb. 25–26. Tickets can be purchased here.