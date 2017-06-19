Time Warner, Snapchat in $100M deal to produce original shows

A Snapchat banner hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 16, 2017. (Richard Drew/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Time Warner has struck a significant content deal with Snap, the company behind Snapchat, both companies announced Monday morning. Under the terms of the deal, which is valued $100 million, Time Warner will produce up to ten original shows for Snapchat per year.

Time Warner also committed to buy ads for HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. on Snapchat.

Episodes of the shows produced by Time Warner will last three to five minutes each, according to the report. Some of the genres include comedy and drama.

The two companies will share ad revenue under the terms of the deal, which is set to last for two years.