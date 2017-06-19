ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Entertainment

Time Warner, Snapchat in $100M deal to produce original shows

By Janko Roettgers Variety
June 19, 2017 - 9:40 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Time Warner has struck a significant content deal with Snap, the company behind Snapchat, both companies announced Monday morning. Under the terms of the deal, which is valued $100 million, Time Warner will produce up to ten original shows for Snapchat per year.

Time Warner also committed to buy ads for HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. on Snapchat.

Episodes of the shows produced by Time Warner will last three to five minutes each, according to the report. Some of the genres include comedy and drama.

The two companies will share ad revenue under the terms of the deal, which is set to last for two years.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like