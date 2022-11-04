Tivoli Village’s holiday wonderland to offer free horse-and-carriage rides

Under new ownership, the outdoor center will transform into a holiday wonderland this month, with a tree lighting event set for Nov. 23.

Tivoli Village on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Horse-and-carriage rides, carolers and a 40-foot-tall tree await visitors this holiday season at Tivoli Village.

Under new owner 3D Investments, the outdoor center will transform into a holiday wonderland beginning Nov. 21, with a tree lighting event set for Nov. 23.

“We are committed to making ongoing improvements at Tivoli Village, which is truly one of the most distinctive and appealing lifestyle centers in Las Vegas,” said Andrea Blue, general manager, in a press release. “This year’s elaborate holiday décor will provide a glimpse of our new approach and will certainly make our guests holiday shopping outings and dining gatherings feel festive.”

The free event on Nov. 23 will feature carolers from 5 to 8 p.m., horse-and-carriage rides from 5 to 9 p.m., a live broadcast with Mix 94.1 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m. The holiday tree lighting will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Free horse-and-carriage rides and carolers will also be offered on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

For more information, visit tivolivillagelv.com.