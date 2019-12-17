Todd English, zip line and airplane to call Area15 home

By the time of its grand opening, Area15 will feature a zip line that suspends riders from the ceiling, an airplane fuselage and the return of celebrity chef Todd English.

In February, Area15 developers announced that their new experiential retail concept would be home to Meow Wolf, VR experiences and unique dining.

“We’ve added more stuff,” CEO Winston Fisher says. “And frankly, just from what we talked about originally, it’s just gotten better.”

The middle corridor of the 200,000-square foot confluence of art and technology will be home to a 12-foot-tall 3D skull, an art car by Las Vegas artist Henry Chang, and a bar built around an LED-illuminated tree called Oddwood. At the rear of the corridor will be English’s food hall.

“It’s one unified food experience with all different foods and styles,” says Chief Creative Officer Michael Beneville. “He’s still working on it; it will be incredible.”

The food hall will mark English’s first Las Vegas concept since he left the city following the closure of Olives at Bellagio and the conversion of his Todd English P.U.B at The Shops at Crystals to The Pub.

While Area15 was originally slated to open this month, it will now open for private events in February and to the public in May or June.

One reason for the change is the inclusion of a glider zip line system that will allow riders to race each other as they soar over the middle section of Area15, called The Spine.

“That system was not in the original plan,” Fisher says. “We’ve had to reinforce the ceiling to do some of those things. We needed a lot more steel.”

Other new developments will include accessible phone chargers, integrated augmented reality experiences and the fuselage of a C-47 airplane that Fisher found online.

“It’s a creative process and we’re inventing something,” Beneville says. “And inventing things just means that you get ideas right in the middle of them that you think would make it better. And then you just want to make those happen.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.