Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam canceled due to unforeseen circumstances

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk cancels Weekend Jam event that was set for May.

Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been canceled.

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk had planned on bringing music, skating and gaming to downtown Las Vegas.

I’m devastated to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we must cancel the Weekend Jam event in Vegas planned for May 12-14. My apologies to those who planned to attend the event and the talent that made themselves available. I hope to revisit this concept in the future. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 26, 2022

Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam was set to feature “skate competitions, the bands that defined skate culture, and the video games that made it all mainstream,” according to the website pollen.co.

The three-day event had been scheduled for May 12 to May 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The music lineup featured performances by Modest Mouse, Devo, the Descendants, the Vandals and more.

Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek and Lizzie Armanto are among the pro skaters that were scheduled to participate.