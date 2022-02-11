82°F
Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam canceled due to unforeseen circumstances

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2022 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2022 - 6:27 pm
Tony Hawk works out on his skateboard at Desert Breeze park in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file).
Tony Hawk works out on his skateboard at Desert Breeze park in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file).
Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day tw ...
Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Se ...
Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been canceled.

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk had planned on bringing music, skating and gaming to downtown Las Vegas.

Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam was set to feature “skate competitions, the bands that defined skate culture, and the video games that made it all mainstream,” according to the website pollen.co.

The three-day event had been scheduled for May 12 to May 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The music lineup featured performances by Modest Mouse, Devo, the Descendants, the Vandals and more.

Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek and Lizzie Armanto are among the pro skaters that were scheduled to participate.

