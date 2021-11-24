Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

FOOD

1. Tamale & Mariachi Festival

Launch the holidays with folklorico style at the Las Vegas Tamale & Mariachi Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. You’ll be able to sample tamales from all over Latin America, see how they’re made and try it yourself at the community tamalada. The day also promises lots of mariachi music, folklorico dance, arts and craft vendors, and arts and crafts for kids. Admission is free. artslasvegas.org or 702-229-2787.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

2. Foo Fighters

Last time they were in town, the Foo Fighters were rockin’ a bunch of nerds — err, tech aficionados — at Amazon’s short-lived Intersect music and technology festival in front of a crowd 20,000 or so in December 2019. Two years later, they’re downsizing a tad for a two-night stand at the 6,400-capacity Dolby Live (formerly the Park Theater). The shows are sold out, so “Times Like These” will require a visit to Stubhub.com or other ticket resale sites to see the band at 8 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 4 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

— Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

3. Magical Forest and Enchant Christmas

It’s opening weekend for one of the valley’s oldest holiday traditions as well as one of its newest. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village celebrates its 30th season with a dazzling array of lights and attractions. Visitors can ride the Avalanche Slide, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and the Forest Express passenger train, play midway carnival games and miniature golf, shop at the Candy Cabin and food trucks, and take photos with Santa. Tickets start at $22. The Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., is open daily at 5:30 p.m., except Christmas, Friday through Jan. 2. Enchant Christmas, meanwhile, takes over the Las Vegas Ballpark with a holiday village, light maze and ice skating trail. Guests can buy gourmet treats, shop the artisan market and meet Santa. Tickets start at $29 for adults, $19 for ages 2-12. Enchant Christmas opens at 4:30 p.m. daily, except Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, Friday through Jan. 2.

— Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

4. Bill Maher

Strange times demand robust political commentary, which makes a visit by Bill Maher particularly welcome right about now. The host of HBO’s “Real Time” brings his biting bipartisan wit to the Mirage Theatre for two shows, at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $59.99 (not including taxes and fees). 800-963-9634

— John Przybys

NIGHTLIFE

5. Merry Crimson, Winter at the Terrace

Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort are showing their holiday spirit with festive outdoor winter lounges. Red Rock is transforming its indoor and outdoor poolside lounge into Merry Crimson Tinsel Town, with loads of holiday decor from Friday through Jan. 1, while GVR’s The Backyard has become Winter on the Terrace through February. Both have firepits, igloos, lots of photo ops and specialty cocktails and holiday treats. Admission to both is free, though reservations are recommended. Tinsel Town is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Friday through Dec. 23 and then daily through Jan. 1, and Winter at the Terrace is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 3 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. redrockresort.com, greenvalleyranch.com

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

VISUAL ART

6. ‘Border Stories’

Those who know poet and anthologist Shaun T. Griffin as a Nevada literary treasure may not be aware of his complementary skill set: He’s a skilled watercolor artist. Some 20 of his paintings depicting life at the border — accompanied, of course, by poems — will be on view at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery from Thursday through Jan. 21. Opening reception: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1017 S. First St., free, nevadahumanities.org

— Scott Dickensheets

NIGHTLIFE

7. Miracle on Spring Mountain

Miracle on Spring Mountain has returned to the Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, through New Year’s Eve. Themed nights include a vodka and latke party Sunday, Candy Cane Night Monday and the Ugly Sweater Party Dec. 4. The numerous specialty cocktails will include the Christmasapolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist), the Snowball Old-Fashioned (rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters and orange essence) and the Jingle Balls Nog (cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla and nutmeg). There also will be pizza pop-ups; for a schedule, visit thesanddollarlv.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

HOLIDAYS

8. ‘A Very Terry Christmas’

The room may have changed, but the sentiment remains the same. Terry Fator’s holiday-themed show, “A Very Terry Christmas,” returns for another year of favorite Christmas songs as well as original music written by the “America’s Got Talent”-winning ventriloquist. The holiday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and run through Jan. 1 in his new venue, Liberty Loft inside New York-New York. Tickets start at $34.95.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

9. UNLV Fall Jazz Festival

Bid farewell to autumn with some great musical accompaniment when the UNLV Fall Jazz Festival kicks off Monday with a performance by the UNLV Jazz Vocal Ensemble, Jazz Guitar Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble III. The UNLV Contemporary Jazz and Latin Jazz ensembles take the stage Tuesday, while the UNLV Jazz Ensemble I and Jazz Ensemble II perform Wednesday. All of the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall and tickets are $10. 702-895-2787

— John Przybys

HOLIDAYS

10. ‘This Is Christmas’

“American Idol” alums Diana DeGarmo, Jasmine Trias, Ace Young, Lou Gazzara and Laura Suzanne Wright headline “This Is Christmas.” The original musical production features holiday favorites and appearances by Santa, Scrooge and other characters. “This Is Christmas” debuts at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through Dec. 26 in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $69.95.

— Christopher Lawrence

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

