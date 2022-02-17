Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Tivoli Vintage and Craft Fest, Disney Princess — The Concert and Slash bringing his solo band to the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

FAMILY

1. “Disney Princess — The Concert”

They will never, ever, ever “Let it Go.” If you have a Disney fan in your life — or counted yourself among the living in the past decade — you’ve been exposed to the aforementioned number from the “Frozen” soundtrack, an earworm on par with a “Dune” sandworm in terms of heft and teeth. Hear it live on stage when “Disney Princess — The Concert” hits town featuring a who’s-who of Broadway’s Disney princesses like Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and Meg in the animated “Hercules”), Arielle Jacobs (Jasmine in “Aladdin”), Syndee Winters (Nala in “The Lion King”) and others. They’ll perform more than 30 songs. “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”? The dream comes true at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

2. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

When Gun N’ Roses six-stringer Slash brings his solo band to town, there will be some faces in the group as recognizable to locals as the guitarist’s signature top hat: bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris are all vets of the Vegas scene, having played in bands ranging from the Sin City Sinners to The Cab. Together with Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy, they all played on “4,” Slash’s latest record of no-frills rock ‘n’ roll. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, 4455 Paradise Road. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

VISUAL ART

3. ‘Representation Matters’

Eighteen local artists explore notions of Black identity through portraiture. Scan these faces for a panoply of responses to contemporary life: joy, struggle, achievement and more. Curated by artist Q’shaundra James. And don’t overlook the import of this venue, the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center. The county no doubt means to burnish its inclusive bona fides with this show, but perhaps the art is staking its own claims about who’s represented in these corridors of power. Through March 3, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, clarkcountynv.gov.

Scott Dickensheets

THEATER

4. ‘Speed Dating’

Billed by Las Vegas Little Theatre as a “live cabaret,” this is sampling of love songs from musicals: “Take Me or Leave Me,” from “Rent”; “All I Need Is the Girl,” from “Gypsy”; “Holding Out for a Hero,” from “Footloose.” Not to mention songs from “Dear Evan Hanson,” “Chicago,” “The Wedding Singer” and more. Friday through March 6 at 3920 Schiff Drive; tickets are $30. Info: lvlt.org.

Scott Dickensheets

MUSIC

5. Justin Bieber

When Rolling Stone dismissed Justin Bieber’s 2020 album “Changes” as being among the year’s worst, saying that “minus ‘Intentions,’ the album is pure filler,” there was a silver-lining for local Beliebers: Said single was written and produced by Grammy-nominated Vegas duo The Audibles (Dominic “DJ” Jordan and Jimmy “Jimmy G” Giannos). Bieber and The Audibles have collaborated on over a dozen songs in the past decade. Should Bieber perform “Intentions” in town this weekend — it’s been a staple of recent set lists — you’ll have a pair of locals to thank. See Justin Bieber at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The show is sold out, but resale tickets are available at axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

ROMANCE

6. Andrea Bocelli

A good love song, the popular Italian opera tenor told the Review-Journal last week, “must enter into the fiber of the listener’s soul, bringing him or her to dream and be pleasantly led into the amorous universe.” An amorous universe certainly sounds better than the one we’re living in now, amiright?! If anyone can get you from here to there, it’s this guy, in a show still billed as a Valentine’s concert, just backdated a few days. Friday, 8 p.m., at the romantic MGM Grand Garden Arena; tickets start at $83. Info: 702-531-3826.

Scott Dickensheets

MOVIE

7. ‘Uncharted’

It’s time to head back to the movies. Since the only thing most people have seen in theaters since the pandemic began is “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Uncharted” may be the next best thing for a while. Tom Holland, Spidey himself, stars and it’s based on a popular, action-heavy format: the bestselling series of video games. As for the plot, Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by a treasure hunter (Mark Wahlberg) to recover $5 billion in treasure amassed by Ferdinand Magellan. It opens today, only in theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

FAMILY

8. Tivoli Vintage & Craft Fest

Now that spring is teasing us with temperate days, it’s time to venture out to events like this: some 50 vendors selling their wares, including local artists — restock your gift pantry! — you do have a gift pantry, right? — plus food booths and more. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 400 S. Rampart Blvd. Admission: free. Info: tivolivillagelv.com.

Scott Dickensheets

MUSIC

9. Straight No Chaser

Think of them as “Glee” without the drama, or a less earnest Pentatonix. Formed in 1996 at Indiana University and owing their career to a quirk of YouTube a decade later, Straight No Chaser has sold more than 2 million albums and brought their a cappella stylings to more than 1.5 million concertgoers. Now the group, nine voices strong, comes to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. See them at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $35. Info: thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WORLD MUSIC

10. ‘Arabic Nights’

It promises to be a night of cultural expansion when guitarist Bishr Hijazi, violinist Georges Lammam and percussionist Romario Bandek bust out some music from the Middle East, interspersed with discussion of the history and cultural context of the numbers you’ll hear. Instruments include the oud, the riqq and the durbakkeh. Oh, and there may be a belly dancer, too. Saturday, 8 p.m., and the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 at clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Scott Dickensheets