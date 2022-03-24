Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

From Fight Night at Resorts World to the UNLV Symphony Orchestra, check out this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

SPORTS

1. Fight Night at Resorts World

He’s like a stick of dynamite zipped up into a man suit, such is the way Miguel Berchelt fights. The hard-hitting Mexico native was a world champ in the junior lightweight division for four years before being knocked out by Oscar Valdez in February 2021. Now he goes up in weight to compete at 135 pounds, taking on Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila in what should be an action-packed scrap. The card begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Resorts World Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $25; rwlasvegas.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

2. Dua Lipa

With her smash hit “Don’t Start Now,” the first single off her sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa brought stiff-upper-lip disco back to the top of the pop charts. Like its title implies, “Future Nostalgia” embraces the past to enliven dance floors of the present, and it has rocketed Lipa to stardom along the way. Five years ago, she made her Las Vegas debut playing a side stage at Life is Beautiful. Now she’s headlining T-Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m, Friday. Tickets start at $69; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

3. Clutch

Maryland’s Clutch is kind of like a hard rock version of a jam band: Though its songs are more tightly structured than one of Phish’s musical flights of fancy, the group does emphasize groove and a bluesy spontaneity onstage, change up its set list nightly and has built a devoted following because of it. Get a taste of some “Pure Rock Fury” at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Their live shows sound like they oughta be performing behind chicken wire at the Double Deuce from “Road House” — in the absolute best way possible. R&B-soul throwbacks Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are headlining “A Grammy in the Schools Salute to Music Education.” The inaugural benefit concert, part of Grammy Week in Las Vegas, supports the music education programs of the Grammy Museum and features the Grammy in the Schools Alumni Band. See it at 8 p.m. Thursday in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $95.

— Christopher Lawrence

VISUAL ART

5. ‘National Geographic’s Rarely Seen’

The idea of traveling the world right now is still a bit dicey. Thankfully, the National Geographic Society is bringing the world to the Strip. The immersive photography exhibition “Rarely Seen” features 50 images shot by some of the world’s top photographers of places, events and natural wonders from the far reaches of the globe. It’s open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, starting Friday, at Bally’s. Tickets start at $35 for adults, $22 for children.

— Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

6. Chris Kattan

Coming off his short stint and self-eviction from this winter’s “Celebrity Big Brother,” Chris Kattan is arguably as popular as he’s been since the days of Mango, Mr. Peepers and The Roxbury Guys on “Saturday Night Live.” See him at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Comedy Works at the Plaza. Tickets start at $30.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

7. Scorpions and Skid Row

If you haven’t seen Scorpions in concert by this point, that’s on you. The band’s been around since 1965 when, despite its German roots, its sound was influenced by the Merseybeat sound that originated in and around Liverpool. Now, the band behind “Rock You Like a Hurricane” is launching “Sin City Nights,” its residency in Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. See Scorpions, along with Skid Row, at 8 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through April 16. Tickets start at $41.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

8. UNLV Symphony Orchestra

Tara Krysa is doing what he can for the people of his native Ukraine. Two weeks after leading the Las Vegas Sinfonietta in a benefit concert for Ukrainians, he’s dedicating a concert to them as music director and conductor of the UNLV Symphony Orchestra. “For Ukraine” will feature performances of Bohuslav Martinu’s “Memorial to Lidice,” Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration” and Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk’s “Hutsul Triptych.” See it at 3 p.m. Sunday in Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Tickets start at $10 at 702-895-2787.

— Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

9. UNLVino Presents Bon Vivant Dining

After a COVID-era pause, one of Las Vegas’ premier wine tasting-meets-fundraising soirées — UNLVino — returns with a twist. Now it’s a multi-evening happening that kicks off on Monday with Bon Vivant Dining at Mon Ami Gabi, the famed French restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. Benefiting scholarships to UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, the Gallic menu by executive chef Vincent Pouessel will include highlights including wild mushroom risotto croquettes, ahi tuna tartare and roasted rack of lamb. And plenty of fine vintages by Napa Valley’s Chimney Rock winery, to boot. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $235 each (ages 21 and older). Two additional UNLVino Presents celebrations will follow — one each in April and May; unlvino.com.

— Greg Thilmont

FAMILIES

10. Chalk It Up!

Prepare to have your kids’ senses overloaded at the Summerlin Library. Chalk It Up!, the chalk art and music festival, promises face painting, stilt walkers, a balloon artist, live music, craft projects, a strolling magician and food trucks, as well as chalk artists and a kids-only chalk zone. Tarot card readings also are available, presumably for those parents who want to make sure their children don’t sleep that night. The free festival will run 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Summerlin Library outdoor patio, 1771 Inner Circle Drive.

— Christopher Lawrence

Looking for more things to do? Check out our searchable database of events, exhibits and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley.