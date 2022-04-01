Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

From shows by Billie Eilish and Amy Schumer to the Aviators’ season opener, check out this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators celebrate their home opener win over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FOOD

1. Piroshky Piroshky

Friday is your last chance to order delectable pastries from Piroshky Piroshky. The famed Seattle-based eatery will be delivering its Russian-style savory morsels in flavor combinations like potato-mushroom and beef-onion to Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing on Sunday. Vegan and sweet varieties are on the menu, too. Order online by 3:30 p.m. at piroshkybakery.com. (Hip tip: Click on the Calendar tab.)

— Greg Thilmont

FOOD

2. Somm Sunday at Ada’s Wine Bar

Amble through the picturesque passages of Tivoli Village to vivacious Ada’s Wine Bar for a viniferous Sunday evening. Guest sommelier Kelly Ford will present a curated selection of four fine Italian wines paired with dishes from chef de cuisine Jackson Stamper. Vintages served will favor sunny Southern Italy with three glasses from Abruzzo plus a more northerly pour from the Veneto for geographic good measure. Make reservations at adaslv.com.

— Greg Thilmont

THEATER

3. ‘NEWSical The Musical’

What better day to start than April Fool’s Day? “NEWSical The Musical,” billed as the fifth longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history, kicks off a three-week run of mocking current events in song — with a Las Vegas twist. See it at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with additional shows Thursdays-Sundays through April 24, at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $40.

— Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

4. Las Vegas Aviators

Baseball’s back! The major league lockout wiped out both Big League Weekends, but the Las Vegas Aviators haven’t missed a beat. A six-game homestand against the Reno Aces opens the season Tuesday, with a series of promotional nights to follow. The dog-friendly Bark in the Park is set for Wednesday, with $2 Beer Night on Thursday, fireworks on April 8 and a T-shirt giveaway April 9. Game time is 7:05 p.m. each day, with a 12:05 p.m. start April 10, at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $13.

— Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

5. Amy Schumer and Friends

Amy Schumer brought the zingers as one of three hosts of the Oscars last weekend — our favorite, on co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, “This year the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” Expect more knowing barbs directed at … pretty much everyone, herself included, when Shumer returns to town at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Mirage Theater. Tickets start at $111.92; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

6. Billie Eilish

Alternately brooding and ebullient popster Billie Eilish has a tendency to sing-whisper in a voice that suggests she’s either telling secrets or issuing taunts. Oftentimes, it’s both — simultaneously. The 20-year-old alt-pop phenom will perform her first non-festival headlining show in Vegas — she’s previously played Life is Beautiful and the iHeart Radio Music Festival — at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $40.50; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

7. Portugal. The Man and Alt-J

On their current tour, all-over-the-place alt-rockers Portugal. The Man have been covering Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Nirvana and Kiss — and that’s in the first four songs of their mashup heavy set list. This from a band that began in post-hardcore circles, took a hard turn toward more jam-friendly fodder and has been best known in recent years for exultant, pop- and hip-hop-indebted hits such as “Live in the Moment” and “Feel It Still.” The group teams up with similarly artistically uninhibited rockers Alt-J at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49.50; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

8. Carol Burnett

It will be a bit like stepping into television history. For 11 seasons, Carol Burnett opened her eponymous sketch comedy show by taking questions from the audience. A similar Q&A format will be a central component of “Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection.” The TV legend also will look back on her career with stories and video clips. See, and possibly interact with, her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $49.

— Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

9. Coffee for a cause

Founders Coffee is donating $1 from the purchase of each raspberry almond latte this month to New Vista Ranch, a local group that helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The latte is topped by a pink frill of raspberry whipped cream. Get it at 6410 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100.

— Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

10. Spring cocktails

The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, has introduced its spring cocktail menu that includes on-trend ingredients like Montenegro amaro, turmeric, Italicus liqueur, beet juice and Earl Grey tea. The Run Rabbi Run cocktail mingles reposado tequila, Montenegro, carrot and lime juices, agave, turmeric and cayenne. Also new: shot and beer combos named in tribute to other Las Vegas bars.

— Johnathan L. Wright

Looking for more? Visit our searchable database of Things To Do in Las Vegas.