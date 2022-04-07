Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga and Megadeth hit the Strip, and festivals abound across the valley in this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Backstreet Boys 2022 (photo credit Dennis Leupold)

(The Big Bounce America)

Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

MUSIC

1. Backstreet Boys

Backstreet, as they say, is back. The Backstreet Boys are launching their “DNA World Tour 2022” with a mini-residency of sorts. The group, now in its 30th year, is playing four shows in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. See BSB at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and April 15-16. Tickets start at $80.

— Christopher Lawrence

WINE

2. Sips, bites, jazz

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Container Park presents Spring Thru the Vine, an all-you-can-enjoy wine walk featuring more than a dozen wines from Foley Family Wines in Sonoma County, plus pours from local and regional wineries. Food from Container Park purveyors for an additional cost. Live music on the lawn from the Moonshiners, a Las Vegas jazz band. Tickets: $30 at eventbrite.com.

— Johnathan L. Wright

SPIRITS

3. Free 1920s party

From 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside the Mob Museum is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a Roaring ’20s party. The event features house moonshine tasting, cocktails and other drinks. Live jazz performance by Amanda King and Her Prohibition Three. Guests are encouraged to wear 1920s attire. Details: themobmuseum.org or 702-229-2734.

— Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

4. Feasts on wheels

It’s snack trucks galore this weekend as the Great American Foodie Fest returns to town. Arrive hungry at the Galleria at Sunset mall parking lot for a wide array of mobile munchies. You can keep your walkabout dining local with treats from homegrown vendors like Signora Pizza, Get Lit Wings and Milkshake Wasted. Admission is $7 per person. Info: greatamericanfoodiefest.com.

— Greg Thilmont

MUSIC

5. Shannon and the Clams

Vintage doo-wop shot through a garage rock prism is what Sha nnon and the Clams are all abo ut. On “Year of the Spider,” the coed Oakland, California, quartet’s latest album and sixth ov erall, the group alternates starr y-eyed waltzes with hot-and- bothered R&B with tambourine- abetted psych-rock where the o rgan purrs like a tiger gettin g its belly rubbed. See Shannon and the Clams at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $17; eventbr ite.com .

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

6. ‘The Metal Tour of the Year’

Heavy metal is all about overstatement — everything must be louder than everything else! — which extends to tour names, apparently. But this outing is a solid contender to live up to its title, headlined by thrash veterans Megadeth and featuring motoric metallers Lamb of God, the hook-heavy Trivium and Swedish melodic death metal pioneers In Flames, whose sound has become decidedly more radio-friendly in recent years. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $29; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

7. Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival

Dig some bluegrass on the green grass of Centennial Hills Park when the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival returns at 11 a.m. Saturday. Featuring ace locals like The Unwieldies and The Rhyolite Sound alongside the ascendant Bella White Trio, Americana string band Old-Salt Union and others, the fest also includes a picking tent experience with Sonic Rodeo and the Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers Association, an artisan market and a kids area with make-and-take projects and activities. The event is free.

— Jason Bracelin

FAMILIES

8. The Big Bounce America

Get ready to jump around like you’re at a House of Pain show in 1992. The Big Bounce America is bringing the world’s largest bounce house, covering more than 16,000 square feet, to the valley. Along with that monster, which features slides, ball pits, basketball hoops and a DJ stage, three other massive inflatables will offer a sports arena, an obstacle course and a space-themed attraction. Events are organized by age group, with sessions for 3 and younger, 7 and younger, 15 and younger, and 16 and older. You can bounce Friday through Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Tickets start at $19 at thebigbounceamerica.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

9. Lady Gaga and Brian Newman

Fresh off an emotional performance — and picking up her 13th award — at the Grammys, Lady Gaga is resuming her “Jazz & Piano” residency at Park MGM. Brian Newman, her bandleader and trumpet player with whom she shared the Grammys stage, also is returning to his “After Dark” residency at the hotel. See them together in “Jazz & Piano” at 8 p.m. Thursday and April 16-17 in Dolby Live. Tickets start at $175. Newman’s “After Dark” is scheduled for Thursday to April 17 in NoMad Library. Tickets start at $44.95.

— Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

10. Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Bring your kilt out of storage and load up on haggis: The Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games is returning. Now in its 16th year, the festival will feature live music, bagpipe and dance competitions, food vendors and athletics including the stone throw and caber toss. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Floyd Lamb Park. As part of a food drive to support the SafeNest pantry, attendees will receive $1 off tickets by donating a nonperishable food item. Tickets, available at the gate, are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for those younger than 5.

— Christopher Lawrence