Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Viva Las Vegas festival turns 25, the Killers play a hometown gig and Illuminarium opens at Area15 in this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Brandon Flowers, frontman for The Killers and a Las Vegas native. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Pure Aloha Festival)

(Illuminarium)

Linda Lou, left, and Jay Greaves from Canada dance to live music at The Orleans during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in Las Vegas, Friday, April 19, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

FESTIVAL

Viva Las Vegas

Gift wrap some pomade: Vegas’ longest-running music festival turns 25 when the Viva Las Vegas weekender returns to town to further excavate the roots of rock ’n’ roll. The world’s largest rockabilly event, Viva Las Vegas boasts burlesque bingo, a Saturday car show, pinup contests, and dozens of acts ranging from roots rockers The Blasters to a vintage R&B show. Rock around the clock, literally, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday at The Orleans. Tickets start at $40; vivalasvegas.net.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

The Killers

It’s been five years and two albums since The Killers last played Vegas, the longest span between hometown gigs in the band’s 21-year history. Brandon Flowers & Co. will make up for lost time by airing tunes from 2020’s kaleidoscopic “Imploding the Mirage” and 2021’s stripped-down “Pressure Machine.” The band released this excellent albeit thoroughly different pair of records during the pandemic and has yet to delve into them onstage in Las Vegas. That changes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Shows are sold out.

— Jason Bracelin

TREATS

Cookies & Cocktails

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110, in Henderson, is presenting an Easter workshop on decorating sugar cookies with designs inspired by ’90s hip-hop. All materials for five sugar cookies (plus a beer) included. Cost: $60 individual, $70 couple, $40 take-home DIY decorating kit. Visit www.cookiesandcocktailslv.com for details and tickets.

— Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

Egg Salad Week

National Egg Salad Week runs from Monday through April 24. (And what could be more deserving of a week than egg salad?) To celebrate, Founders Coffee, 6510 S. Durango Drive and 3512 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, are offering egg salad toast built from chopped boiled egg, pickled relish, garlic aioli and chives, all swiped across multigrain toast. Want a pairing? Wednesday is National Cold Brew Day. Cost: $9.25.

— Johnathan L. Wright

DRINKS

Gin & Tonic Festival

From Monday through May 1, Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is presenting its Gin & Tonic Festival featuring three G&Ts made with different gins, including a Mediterranean with Gin Mare, and three tapas, including Rappahannock oysters jabbed with lemon, gin and tonic. Cocktails: $20, or $40 for a flight of three. Tapas: $5-18.

— Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Pure Aloha

The Pure Aloha Spring Festival is back for its 19th annual weekend of celebrating the local AAPI communities. Food and crafts will be available, as will live music, dancing, Polynesian entertainment and carnival rides. Pure Aloha is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight April 22, noon-midnight April 23 and noon-10 p.m. April 24 at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Tickets are $15, with children under 42 inches admitted free.

— Christopher Lawrence

ATTRACTION

Illuminarium

Walk through — and smell — a safari. Kick up some dust on the moon. Hang out inside a Georgia O’Keeffe painting. And, if you’re at least 21, have some cocktails in Tokyo, France and beyond. It’s all possible inside Illuminarium, the new cinematic immersion experience featuring laser projection, strobe effects, floor vibration and “3D beamformed audio.” Step inside at 11 a.m. daily, with evening programming starting at 8 p.m., beginning Friday at Area15. Tickets start at $36 for adults.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Just how prolific are anything-goes Australian rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard? The band has put out 20 records in 10 years, ranging from headlong plunges down psychedelic rabbit holes to full-on thrash metal. The group’s new album “Omnium Gatherum,” due out next week, opens with “The Dripping Tap,” an 18-minute opus that’ll transform your cerebral cortex into gelatin — you know, in a good way. The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39.50; etix.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic continues its season-long tribute to Beethoven with performances of his Symphony No. 2, Symphony No. 7 and “Ruins of Athens” overture, as well as the Beethoven-inspired “Stride” by composer Anna Clyne. See, and hear, it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $29.

— Christopher Lawrence

FAMILIES

Easter egg hunt

Get in the Easter spirit with a Hop & Shop event at Town Square. Free Easter egg hunts are scheduled every 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Town Square Park and The Green at Town Square. The hunts are divided into age groups (1-3 years, 4-6 years and 7-10 years). Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the morning sessions and noon for the afternoon sessions. Each hunt is limited to 50 children.

— Christopher Lawrence