Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

“Jurassic World Dominion,” the digital art exhibit “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” and “Baby Shark” Live highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

(from left) Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow. (John Wilson/Universal Pictures)

Tash Sultana performs at the 2019 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta's Central Park on Friday, May, 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

MOVIES

‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs live alongside humans — including the original trilogy’s Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) — in what’s being billed as the conclusion to the “Jurassic World” saga. (Opens Friday, only in theaters.)

Christopher Lawrence

DIGITAL ART EXHIBIT

‘Leonardo: The Universal Man’

Be the first to experience the Strip’s first permanent digital art museum, Perception Las Vegas, with Friday’s world premiere of “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” which transports guests on an hourlong, three-part visual and musical journey into the mind of one of history’s greatest thinkers. The Renaissance master’s renowned works, including “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper,” are put into a 360-degree, fully immersive sensory experience using advanced light and sound technology. General admission tickets are $39.50, and tickets for locals are $29.50 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; perceptionlasvegas.com.

Maria Staubs

MUSIC

Tash Sultana

The Swiss Army knife of Australian singer-songwriters, Tash Sultana pretty much does it all. Not only does she play nearly every instrument imaginable — Lapsteel? Panpipes? Check and check — she’s a producer and an engineer as well. Sultana’s fond of hard work and easy grooves, and her R&B-informed psychedelia sounds like it was crafted by a full band even it’s all coming from just one 26-year-old. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

World Gin Day

Saturday brings World Gin Day, and in boozy celebration, the Underground at the Mob Museum is taking $2 off its strawberry-infused Bee’s Knees cocktail Friday through Sunday. And no bathtubs were involved, bub — only top-notch hooch is poured in this speakeasy. Tell ’em “Peanuts” sent ya. (Be sure to check out the museum’s online nickname generator while you’re imbibing.) Visit themobmuseum.org for more information.

Greg Thilmont

FAMILY FUN

‘Baby Shark’ Live

Take the entire family to Orleans Arena on Sunday and splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they travel into the jungle and under the sea, singing and dancing to favorite songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and, of course, “Baby Shark,” during the “Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour.” The show begins at 2 p.m., and tickets start at $25.23; ticketmaster.com.

Maria Staubs

CULTURAL CELEBRATION

Juneteenth Powwow

Take part in a two-day, festivity-filled Juneteenth Powwow this weekend, including cultural music, food trucks and vendors,. The event will honor the local African American and Native American communities with messages of unity, encouragement and reflections on history. Featuring hip-hop performances and powwow drums, the celebrations last from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Student Union Ballroom of the College of Southern Nevada’s West Charleston campus.

Maria Staubs

MOVIES

Flicks on the Field

There’s no crying in baseball. There is, however, the occasional chance to bring a blanket and chill out on the outfield grass to watch a movie. That’s the case with Flicks on the Field at Las Vegas Ballpark, which returns Friday with “A League of Their Own.” Gates will open at 6 p.m., with trivia, photos with mascots Spruce the Goose and Aviator, and food at the Grill on First before the movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

This Mama’s House

Starting on Sunday, weekends shine with the culinary big hug that is This Mama’s House at the Vegas Test Kitchen. On the menu? Vietnamese-inspired brunch. Say good morning to dishes like crab toast with scrambled eggs and tobiko; steamed rice rolls with shrimp; and red bean soufflé pancakes with fresh berry compote and whipped cream. 1020 Fremont St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greg Thilmont

COCKTAILS

Ichigo-for It!

Order an Ichigo-for It! cocktail (Suntory Toki Whisky, Belvedere Blackberry Lemongrass Vodka, Japanese strawberry-lemon-limeade, fresh strawberries and Yuzu Luxe Sour) and pretend you’re Bill Murray wandering about Tokyo as the wonderful “Lost in Translation” plays during Monday night’s installment of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Dive In Movie series. For more info, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Greg Thilmont

FREE FESTIVAL

Luau Wow

Prepare to be wow-ed at the Fremont Street Experience’s Luau Wow! Festival, featuring a luau-themed party with dancers, fire walkers, sandcastle artists and concerts from two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Shaggy and Hawaiian-themed local acts HaleAmanO and The BC Project. Kicking off at noon Saturday, the festival offers a free lei to the first 3,000 people, and attendees are encouraged to wear their brightest Hawaiian shirts or other island-themed attire.

Maria Staubs