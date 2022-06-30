91°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2022 - 6:07 am
 
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of &quo ...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian. Hart announced Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, his selection in an Instagram statement and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a tweet that welcomed him "to the family." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
British singer and songwriter Morrissey performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico Ci ...
British singer and songwriter Morrissey performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The two-day rock festival is one of the most important and longest running of Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

COMEDY

Kevin Hart

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart kicks off his “Reality Check” tour this weekend at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The reality is, he probably doesn’t need this check. But Hart, one of the world’s highest-earning comics, prides himself on also being one of the hardest-working. So, the star of movies such as “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along” and “Night School” returns to his stand-up roots for his first major tour in over four years. Hart’s shows at the Chelsea begin at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with tickets starting at $99; ticketmaster.com.

Maria Staubs

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Nigeria's Israel Adesanya poses as he fights Brazil's ...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Nigeria's Israel Adesanya poses as he fights Brazil's Anderson Silva in their middleweight bout at the UFC 234 mixed martial arts fights in Melbourne, Australia. Adesanya challenges champion Jan Blachowicz of Poland for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

SPORTS

UFC 276

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 10th annual International Fight Week continues with UFC 276 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. In the headlining event, Israel Adesanya, who has ruled the middleweight division since claiming the undisputed title in 2019, takes on 185-pound knockout artist Jared Cannonier. The card also includes the third meeting between featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. Bouts begin at 3 p.m., with tickets starting at $150; axs.com.

Maria Staubs

British singer and songwriter Morrissey performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico Ci ...
British singer and songwriter Morrissey performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The two-day rock festival is one of the most important and longest running of Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MUSIC

Morrissey

He possesses a gorgeous voice — it’s just what he says with it that occasionally makes waves for Morrissey. The former Smiths singer has raised hackles for his anti-immigration views and defense of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, among other controversial takes. While his politics may polarize, Morrissey’s songbook remains beloved, his signature baritone still enrapturing even if his words enrage from time to time. See him at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and July 8 and 9 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $79; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

WINE & CHOCOLATE

Ethel M pairings

Don’t wait months for holiday lights to twinkle back on before you visit Henderson’s Ethel M Chocolates Factory, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. Even in melty summer, the company headquarters welcomes guests to nibble on gourmet cacao creations and sip on paired glasses of wine in its air-conditioned factory. After, explore 300 types of cactus and other succulent plants in the flowery, 3-acre preserve. Pairings are $30; more info at ethelm.com.

Greg Thilmont

From left, Richard O'Brien, Tim Curry and Patricia Quinn appear in a scene from "The Rocky Horr ...
From left, Richard O'Brien, Tim Curry and Patricia Quinn appear in a scene from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." (20th Century Studios)

MOVIE AND MORE

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

They’ve been making that jump to the left, and then that step to the right, for 21 years now. The live cast of Frankie’s Favorite Obsession is celebrating that milestone by performing along with a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Prepare for audience participation, a dance party, a costume contest and prizes starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at Tropicana Cinemas, 3330 E. Tropicana Ave. Tickets are $12, and prop kits are $2, at the door.

Christopher Lawrence

Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, April 29, 2022 ...
Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Lionel Richie

Come on and sing along all night long as newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lionel Richie returns to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this weekend to perform his biggest hits, such as “Hello,” “All Night Long” and “Easy,” and share stories from his chart-topping career. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with tickets starting at $140; ticketmaster.com.

Maria Staubs

THEATER

‘!!!!!!!!!!CAAAAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!!!’

Think of it as the fun of summer camp without all the itchiness. Direct from the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Annie Lesser and Becca Khalil present the interactive, improvised comedy “!!!!!!!!!!CAAAAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!!!” Lesser and Khalil portray counselors in training, with the audience as campers, on the night before color wars. There’s a PG-13-rated show at 7 p.m. Saturday, an R-rated version at 11 p.m. Saturday and a kid-friendly version at 3 p.m. Sunday at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $12. Get there early for S’mores, Otter Pops, Kool-Aid and more.

Christopher Lawrence

Catch garage rock dynamo Ty Segall on Wednesday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. (Denee Segall)
Catch garage rock dynamo Ty Segall on Wednesday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. (Denee Segall)

MUSIC

Ty Segall

The hardest-working man in garage rock, Ty Segall seems like a dude who riffs in his sleep — if he sleeps at all. A member of five other groups in addition to his own Ty Segall & Freedom Band, the singer-guitarist has a discography as deep as his knowledge of vintage, distortion-drenched rock ’n’ roll. He hits town in support of yet another new album, the harmony-rich “Hello, Hi,” due out July 22, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets are $20; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

A St. Rose Blvd. Cocktail is served during The Perfect 10 Happy Hour at Rosa Ristorante in Hend ...
A St. Rose Blvd. Cocktail is served during The Perfect 10 Happy Hour at Rosa Ristorante in Henderson. (Credit Louiie Victa)

FOOD

$10 deals

Rosa Ristorante, 3145 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, is offering The Perfect 10 Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The happy hour features $10 select wines by the glass, $10 signature cocktails, two for $10 draft beers and $10 chef’s choice pizza. Details: rosaristorante.com or 702-478-9200.

Johnathan L. Wright

The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event ...
The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ART FESTIVAL

First Friday

July’s First Friday is set to “Sparkle.” The monthly art festival will run from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature about 60 artists and craftspeople in the art walk on Boulder Avenue and South First Street, across from the Arts Factory. The event also features a food truck, bar and entertainment garden in the adjacent Art Square parking lot. Details: facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas.

Johnathan L. Wright

