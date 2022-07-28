Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Shows by James Taylor and Leon Bridges and the “Caldonia” art exhibit lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

James Taylor performs at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

James Taylor

Spend an evening with James Taylor on Saturday as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tunes up for a week of working late. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter known for classics such as “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Carolina in My Mind” brings his summer tour to T-Mobile Arena this weekend before kicking off a weeklong musical residency Monday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Tickets for Taylor’s T-Mobile show start at $64.50; axs.com.

Maria Staubs

MUSIC

Leon Bridges

His first two albums — 2015’s “Coming Home” and 2018’s “Good Thing” — established Leon Bridges as an old soul, with a vintage vibe suggestive of swinging ’60s R&B. But his latest record, last year’s “Gold-Diggers Sound,” finds the 33-year-old Texas singer-songwriter itching to break out of the retro box, with a more modern sound that angles for timeless rather than timeworn. Catch Bridges as he brings his “Boundless Tour” to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with special guest Little Dragon, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

Maria Staubs

ART

‘Caldonia’

Take a walk through music and movie history with “Caldonia: Concert and Film Posters From The Ralph DeLuca Collection.” The 44 vintage posters highlight African American musicians and actors — including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding and Thelonius Monk — from the 1920s into the 1970s. The exhibit is on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 2 at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 and older, students, teachers and military with a valid ID. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Tom Segura

“I’m always trying to set goals,” comedian Tom Segura once explained in his comedy special “Completely Normal.” “My latest goal … I’m trying to be less polite, you know?” Success! Though Segura often mines a playful misanthropy — he has a great bit about the thrill of closing elevator doors on strangers — it’s all intermingled with dashes of hope. His point: Humans may be nightmares, but you can still make your dreams come true if you try hard enough. See him at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Mirage. Tickets start at $59.99; mirage.mgmresorts.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

The Bronx

Every one of The Bronx’s six studio albums is self-titled for a reason: You know exactly what you’re going to get each time out from these veteran L.A. punk rock ’n’ rollers — and this is a good thing if equal amounts of hooks and hedonism voiced by a howlin’ devil of a frontman is your thing. They team up with headliner Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls as well as Amigo the Devil at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $32.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Maxwell

Neo-soul singer Maxwell continues making moves on “The Night” tour this weekend. The three-time Grammy winner has mesmerized music lovers for more than two decades, from 1996 debut album “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” to 2016 release “blackSUMMERS’night.” See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $65; ticketmaster.com.

Maria Staubs

FOOD

Dinner and show

The evening begins in downtown Vegas with a three-course prix fixe menu of Peyote restaurant’s Latin American cooking, with choices for each course. After dinner, bartenders at Cheapshot disco and showroom (just steps from Peyote) pour classic cocktails, followed by the curtains drawing for “Miss Behave’s Mavericks,” a mingling of comedy, burlesque, circus and singing acts. The event runs Thursdays through Saturdays. Cost: $99. Details: bit.ly/PeyoteShow.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Richard Marx

Not only has his voice provided the soundtrack to untold numbers of romantic couplings with the nocturnal duo of “Hold On to the Nights” and “Endless Summer Nights,” Richard Marx remains a vital Twitter follow. Who would’ve guessed that the guy behind “Right Here Waiting” would have more beef than Arby’s? See him at 8 p.m. Friday in the Events Center at Green Valley Ranch. Tickets start at $34 at ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Lobster and vanilla

Yeah, on paper, that might sound weird. But the combination works. To see for yourself, order the lobster fra diavolo at Todd English’s Olives, the restaurant in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from the James Beard Award-winning chef. The vanilla notes in Casamigos Tequila and the approachable heat of Calabrian chili are harnessed to fashion a lobster sauce that’s gently sweet, gently spicy. $36.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

Art appreciation month

It’s art appreciation month at Discovery Children’s Museum. Starting with the prehistoric era, families can experience different eras of art — ancient, renaissance, contemporary and cinema — each week through Sept. 2. Up first, Saturday through Aug. 5, it’s a chance to make art inspired by handprints and paintings from thousands of years ago found in caves. General admission is $15.50, or $13.50 for locals with ID.

Christopher Lawrence