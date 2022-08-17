Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

The Weeknd

You’re dead, stuck in purgatory. While in limbo, there’s a radio playing, its songs guiding you toward the light. This is how The Weeknd characterizes the listening experience of his latest album, “Dawn FM.” Executive-produced by Swedish pop kingpin Max Martin and experimental electronic music artist Oneohtrix Point Never, in addition to The Weeknd, the record adds a more effervescent sheen to the dark longing at the core of much of the R&B singer’s dusky repertoire. See him at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $88; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Hadestown’

Take the ancient legends of dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife Persephone, throw in plenty of New Orleans-style influences and some intricate staging and you’ve got “Hadestown.” The winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, rides into town as part of The Smith Center’s Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 27, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 28. Tickets start at $40 at thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SCI-FI CONVENTION

56-Year Mission

The sci-fi shindig 56-Year Mission Las Vegas celebrates the universal appeal of the pop culture colossus launched by the original “Star Trek” TV series that ran from 1966 to ’69. (It’s hard to imagine, say, “My Two Dads” (1987-90) spawning a similar phenomenon. Though can we all at least agree that Paul Reiser cosplayers deserve a proper gathering space?) Boasting hundreds of celebrity guests, panels, presentations, trivia contests and costume competitions, the annual Star Trek convention beams to a new home, Bally’s, as the four-day event gets underway Aug. 25. Passes start at $70; creationent.com.

George Riggle

MUSIC

Silk Sonic/Bruno and the Hooligans

It’s your last chance to see Silk Sonic, the chart-topping collaboration of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — at least for a while. The duo is wrapping up its current run of “An Evening With Silk Sonic” dates at 9 p.m. Friday in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $125 at ticketmaster.com. You can get a double dose of Mars this weekend with the tribute band Bruno and the Hooligans. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Club at the Cannery. Tickets start at $19.95 at ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Matilda the Musical’

Just as the titular tyke in “Matilda” turns to books and the power of her own vivid imagination to rise above her dreadful home life, Super Summer Theatre’s production of the Tony-winning musical offers an escape to the lush meadows of Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. The stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book opens a three-week run at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $17.50; supersummertheatre.org.

George Riggle

FOOD

Creative vegetarian

Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World, from celebrated chef Tal Ronnen, debuted this year with a plant-based menu that stands out amid a Strip brimming with high-end animal proteins. Drop by daily for the five-course Summer Tasting Menu featuring truffle mushroom pizza, watermelon salad, fettuccine Alfredo, eggplant filet, and chef’s dessert choice with Fonseca port. $75 or $110 with wine pairings. Crossroads is also offering a four-course Pre-Show Menu (served post-show, too) on show nights for $65 or a seven-course Crossroads Experience Menu daily for $175 (add $45 for wine) that includes a tableside truffle shaving by the chef and a cookbook signed by him.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Poncho Sanchez

“Trane’s Delight,” the latest album from Poncho Sanchez, pays tribute to one of the jazz giants who helped mold the conguero and bandleader, himself a musical luminary who casts a commanding shadow. At 70, Sanchez continues to go wherever the rhythm takes him, playing a smoldering blend of straight-ahead jazz, soul, Latin jazz and salsa. See Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band play at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

George Riggle

FOOD

Free pizza

Bonanno’s, a family-owned group of pizza restaurants, is offering folks a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza at its newest shop, Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen, which opened this summer at 5660 S. Hualapai Way in Summerlin South. The ’za giveaway, to celebrate the debut, takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday as long as supplies last; no purchase is necessary.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Papa Roach

As rap-rockers Papa Roach continue to demonstrate, nü metal is as durable as the nuclear-fallout-resistant insect the band is named after. On its current “Rockzilla Tour,” the group is sharing top billing with rockers Falling in Reverse, who are fronted by Ronnie Radke, former singer for Vegas’ Escape the Fate. Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves round out the lineup. See them at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $29; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FUNDRAISER

SPCA Brunch Bash

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada SPCA is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fundraiser for its animal support programs. The event, in the Silverton’s Veil Pavilion, features mimosas and bloody marys, brunch (with vegan options), live ’80s music, silent auction and arcade games. 1980s dress encouraged. Tickets: nevadaspca.org/events.

Johnathan L. Wright