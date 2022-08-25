Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Big Blues Bender, Chris Brown and Lil Baby, and Duran Duran lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Buddy Guy performs at the Blues On The Fox festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Big Blues Bender

With over 16 hours of live music a day, the Big Blues Bender certainly lives up to its name. Will you be able to live up to the challenge of partying around the clock during a four-day marathon of music featuring blues legend Buddy Guy, Little Feat (celebrating the 45th anniversary of live album “Waiting for Columbus”), roots rockers Larkin Poe, powerhouse vocalist Shemekia Copeland and dozens more? Find out beginning at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Westgate Las Vegas. Four-day passes start at $499; bigbluesbender.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

The one good thing about the lack of big-ticket movies this fall? A chance to relive movies that deserve another chance. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is returning to Imax theaters for a week, along with exclusive footage from “Andor,” the Disney+ prequel series debuting Sept. 21. For the rerelease, both the image and sound have been digitally remastered. See it starting Friday at AMC Town Square.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Chris Brown and Lil Baby

Yes, there will be sweating when two of the most animated performers in R&B and hip-hop, respectively, team up. Chris Brown’s one of the best dancers in the game; Lil Baby’s a dervish on the mic. They unite for the “One of Them Ones Tour” at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

WINE

Sip Summer Goodbye

New Vista Nevada, a provider of residential programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its Sip Summer Goodbye wine walk from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, 875 S. Grand Central Parkway. The event, a fundraiser for New Vista, features tasting of more than 20 wines, shopping and silent auction. Tickets are $40; visit eventbrite.com, then search for: new vista north.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Duran Duran

Still putting hearts in headlocks decades in, the pretty boys in Duran Duran are getting pretty high up there in years (frontman Simon Le Bon is 63). While we all get old, a great songbook doesn’t, and Duran Duran’s synth-heavy, new wave-mining repertoire certainly qualifies as such. See them at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Shows are sold out; resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

‘Downtown Container Park After Dark’

The late-night live music series “Downtown Container Park After Dark” debuts with Mr. Crowley — The Ozzy Osbourne Experience. Admission to the tribute show is free, but attendees can add bottomless beer for $20 per person. The festivities run from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, but opening act Cobra Zebra takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. in Downtown Container Park.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Reverse happy hour

Peyote restaurant, 1028 E. Fremont St., hosts a reverse happy hour from Thursday through Sunday. Food selections, from 9 to 10 p.m., include ceviche with tostada of the day ($6) and chicken wings tossed in guajillo chile sauce ($10). Cocktail offerings, from 9 to 11 p.m., feature select beers and well drinks ($5), rosé on draft ($7), and craft cocktails on rotation ($8). Full reverse happy hour menu: peyotedtlv.com/happyhour.

Johnathan L. Wright

NIGHTLIFE

Corduroy anniversary

Corduroy bar, 515 E. Fremont St., celebrates five years downtown with a big boozy bash at 9 p.m. Friday. The event features $5 signature cocktails like mules on tap, whiskey habanero pickle back shots, prizes like bar merchandise and memorabilia, anniversary T-shirts for purchase, and DJ sets. Visit corduroylv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FUNDRAISER

Laps for Charity

If you’ve spent much time at all driving the valley’s roads, odds are you think you’re ready for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here’s your chance to find out. You can drive your personal vehicle around the superspeedway as part of this year’s Laps for Charity “Under the Lights” event, scheduled for 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. It’s $75 to drive five laps behind a pace car or $100 for seven laps and a VIP package. Proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Registration is required at speedwaycharities.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Half Bird Chicken & Beer grand opening

Half Bird Chicken & Beer, 3500 Wynn Road in Chinatown, is celebrating its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with a lion dance ceremony, DJ entertainment, games, giveaways, and a menu of Half Bird nugs, mac-and-cheese, butcher wings with sauces, shiso lemonade and house CockFight pilsner. Tickets are $40; go to eventbrite.com, then search for Half Bird Chicken.

Johnathan L. Wright