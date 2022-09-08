88°F
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2022 - 7:25 am
 
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Monday, ...
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

MUSIC

Kendrick Lamar

An exercise in uneasy listening, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” the latest from Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar demands patience — much like life itself. And that’s what the album is rooted in: real life, as Lamar digs deep into fame, fatherhood and familial bonds on a sprawling, decidedly untidy double album that mines everything from free jazz to psychedelic funk. It’s a lot to digest, but that’s the point, Lamar giving you plenty to chew on. See him at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $64; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Trent Reznor performs with Nine Inch Nails at The Joint on Friday, October 20, 2017, at The Har ...
Trent Reznor performs with Nine Inch Nails at The Joint on Friday, October 20, 2017, at The Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

MUSIC

Nine Inch Nails

One of the most bracing live bands currently storming across stages, Nine Inch Nails tear into their songs and the audience simultaneously. Giving electronic-based music a bruising physical dimension as well as powerful emotional resonance, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have put a human face on an industrial-tinged repertoire for a sound as intense as the feelings that inspired it. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. The show is sold out, but resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, shown here at Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest 2021, will again ki ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, shown here at Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest 2021, will again kick off the restaurant's Oktoberfest celebration, on Friday. (Hofbräuhaus)

FOOD & DRINK

Oktoberfest

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas kicks off its 18th annual Oktoberfest celebration with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tapping the first keg at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest runs through Oct. 31. Every Friday and Saturday during the event, a celebrity guest will tap the keg to inaugurate the festivities that evening. Among these tappers are the Chippendales, famed Vegas drag queens Larry Edwards (Hot Chocolate) and Roxy Brooks, and former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland. The Oktoberfest menu offers daily specials to pair with Hofbräuhaus brews. Details: hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest.

Johnathan L. Wright

FILE - This June 8, 2012 file photo shows Joe Elliott performing with the band Def Leppard at t ...
FILE - This June 8, 2012 file photo shows Joe Elliott performing with the band Def Leppard at the after party for the "Rock of Ages" premiere in Los Angeles. Def Leppard will join Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, file)

MUSIC

‘The Stadium Tour’

Back in the ’80s, the only thing more massive than the combined record sales of Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison was their Aquanet-abetted bangs. Go ahead, blame the hole in the ozone on these dudes, what with all those aerosol cans of hairspray. Decades later, they’re making amends with “The Stadium Tour,” one of the biggest rock bills of the year, joined on the outing by Joan Jett. Play air guitar until your wrists hurt at 4 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $78.20; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Paul Banks of the American rock band Interpol performs during the Corona Capital music festival ...
Paul Banks of the American rock band Interpol performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MUSIC

Interpol, Spoon

Break out the smelling salts for the indie rocker in your life when Interpol and Spoon team up. The former comes with a brooding, post-punk-indebted songbook; the latter a wry, guitar-based sound evocative of everything from Wire to Tom Petty. See them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Theater at Virgin Resorts Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Downtown Container Park is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a free performance by Meta ...
Downtown Container Park is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a free performance by Metalachi. (Metalachi)

CELEBRATION

Mexican Independence Day bash

On Saturday, Downtown Container Park is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a free performance by Metalachi, the famed heavy metal mariachi band, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Several food and drink purveyors at Container Park will remain open and a satellite bar near The Lawn will offer $30 all-you-can-enjoy beer packages. There also will be $10 specialty cocktails and $11 Jäger Bombs. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com/entertainment.

Johnathan L. Wright

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith are shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces ...
Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith are shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

MUSIC

Aerosmith

Aerosmith is back after two unexpected pauses: one for the pandemic, the other for Steven Tyler’s relapse and rehab. Having been away from the stage since February 2020, the band prepared for the continuation of its “Deuces Are Wild” residency with warm-up shows in Bangor, Maine, and at a little place called Fenway Park. See Aerosmith at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with additional dates through Dec. 11, in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, ...
Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

MOVIE

‘Encanto’ at Boulevard Pool

The heat may say otherwise, but summer’s coming to an end. A screening of “Encanto,” Disney’s Oscar-winning animated tale, is your final chance this year to lounge in or around the Boulevard Pool during Dive-In Movies. A special food and beverage menu is available. Doors open at 7 p.m. Monday, and the movie starts at 8, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Admission is $10 for locals, and free for military, first responders and members of the hotel’s Identity players club, with ID.

Christopher Lawrence

Hawaiian dancers get into the spirt of the annual Prince Kūhiō Ho’olaule&#x2 ...
Hawaiian dancers get into the spirt of the annual Prince Kūhiō Ho’olaule’a & Pacific Island Festival. (City of Henderson)

FESTIVAL

Prince Kuhio Ho’olaule’a & Pacific Island Festival

You can get a taste of the islands this weekend without dealing with the absolute nightmare air travel has become. The 30th Prince Kuhio Ho’olaule’a & Pacific Island Festival will feature cultural entertainment, Polynesian villages, authentic island food, handmade crafts and children’s activities. The free event is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Henderson’s Water Street Plaza.

Christopher Lawrence

(Histria Books)
(Histria Books)

BOOKS

Cookbook signing

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd., is hosting a signing of “My Cookbook Passion” by Pamela Kure Grogan, an award winner at the recent Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. “Passion” explores, through recipes, the author’s collection of vintage cookbooks. Her husband, S.P. Grogan, will be signing copies of his “Captain Cooked: Hawaiian Mystery of Romance, Revenge … and Recipes,” also a winner at the World Cookbook Awards, as well as copies of his history novels. Details: 702-631-1775.

Johnathan L. Wright

