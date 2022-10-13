Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

"Hamilton" opens a three-week run at The Smith Center on Tuesday. (Joan Marcus)

THEATER

‘Hamilton’

It’s your chance to be in the room where they sing about being in the room where it happened. The blockbuster musical “Hamilton” settles in for an extended three-week run, set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 6, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $59; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Carly Rae Jepsen

A decade ago she was asking crushes to “Call Me Maybe.” Now, Carly Jae Jepsen’s telling the boys to beware on “Beach House,” the second single from her new album, “The Loneliest Time,” due out Oct. 21. From soundtracking high school proms to discotheque dance floors, so has Jepsen gone, growing up and getting down in equal measure. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $29; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

NASCAR weekend

You’ll have one last opportunity to see Las Vegas native Kyle Busch in his iconic No. 18 Toyota before he moves behind the wheel of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet next season. NASCAR’s fall weekend returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting with Friday’s Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menard’s Series West race. On Saturday, it’s the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race, leading into Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. Tickets are available at lvms.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

The B-52s

Get pinched by that “Rock Lobster” one last time when new wave greats the B-52s bring their farewell tour to Vegas. With a sound as big and well-sculpted as the beehive hairdos of singers Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson were in the ’80s, the group’s Southern-fried mash of doo-wop, kitsch, rock ’n’ roll and far-out fashion sensibilities made it truly inimitable. When this bunch is gone, there will never be another one like them. Bid the band adieu at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 21 and 22 at the Venetian Theatre. Resale tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Oscar’s Dinner Series

Oscar Goodman, former Las Vegas mayor and mob attorney, will host “There Is Nothing Like a Dame,” in his Oscar’s Dinner Series, beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza downtown. Goodman will give the inside scoop on mobster wives, some of his colorful female clients and some of the prosecutors who opposed him. Dinner features three courses paired with red and white wines, plus a signature Oscar Goodman martini. Guests may book tables for parties of two ($300), four ($600) or six ($900). Prices do not include fees, taxes or gratuity. Tickets: plazahotelcasino.com/dinner-series.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is going off the beaten path with “Cabrera Conducts ‘Appalachian Spring.’ ” Bluegrass, folk and hymns will ring out during the evening that features Samuel Barber’s Second Essay for Orchestra, Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto 4-3 and Virgil Thomson’s score for the film “The Plow That Broke the Plains.” The evening concludes with Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Nightmare on Q Street

It wouldn’t be this time of year without candy corn, pumpkin carving, the annual release of the latest entry in never-ending slasher flick series (“Halloween XIX: Michael Myers Attempts to Outlast the Kiss Farewell Tour”) and, of course, the return of the Nightmare on Q Street hip-hop fest. This year, The Game, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Too $hort, Digital Underground and others top what’s always a loaded lineup. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $41.28; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

BOOK SIGNING

Cerina Vincent

She’s been a Power Ranger, a scream queen and a Disney Channel mom. Now, Las Vegas native Cerina Vincent is returning to the valley to read from and sign copies of her children’s book, “Everybody Has a Belly Button.” The “Cabin Fever” and “Not Another Teen Movie” star will be appearing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barnes & Noble at 567 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. The event will be hosted by Bonnie Toth, Nevada’s Early Childhood Educator of the Year.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

Oktoberfest Beer Walk

From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Container Park’s autumnal beer walk returns. The event features bottomless Oktoberfest beers from local and regional breweries, stein hoisting competitions with gifts and prizes, live entertainment from a local German party band and more. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $35; bit.ly/ContainerOktober.

Johnathan L. Wright

FUNDRAISER

Buddy Walk

The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada will host its annual Buddy Walk fundraiser at 9 a.m. Sunday at Town Square. In addition to the walk, the event will feature a car show, magicians, costumed superheroes, rides and games for kids, music, raffles and more. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit dsosn.org.

Review-Journal