Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Las Vegas Book Festival and shows by Scorpions and Panic! At the Disco top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Part of the Las Vegas Book Festival is shown at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. 4th St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

FESTIVAL

Las Vegas Book Festival

Political writer Carl Bernstein and chef Hubert Keller will be among the headliners when the all-ages Las Vegas Book Festival returns, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Keller will discuss food and dining in Las Vegas at noon. Author Kiley Reid, whose debut novel, 2019’s “Such a Fun Age,” was selected by Reese Witherspoon’s book club, will speak at 1:30 p.m. Romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand will appear at 3:15 p.m. And Bernstein will have a discussion moderated by the Review-Journal’s Steve Sebelius at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Scorpions

Get rocked like a particularly destructive weather pattern one last time when the Scorpions bring their farewell tour to Vegas. Yes, the German hard rockers have called previous outings their last, but they really, really mean it this time. Fellow ’70s rock mainstays Whitesnake and Swedish female rockers Thundermother join the Scorpions as they bid adieu to life on the road at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $47; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Panic! At the Disco

Though no longer a Vegas band — or a band at all, really — former emo darlings Panic! At the Disco did get their start here nearly 20 years ago before eventually evolving into the solo project of Brendon Urie. The frontman revels in his love of glammy, hammy classic rock ’n’ roll on Panic’s latest album, “Viva Las Vengeance,” where he channels his inner Freddie Mercury in suitably bombastic fashion. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $30; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Lionel Richie/ the Commodores

It may not be the reunion tour you’ve been waiting for, but you can see Lionel Richie and the Commodores — with a bit of patience. The former is wrapping up his current run of “Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas” with shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $150; ticketmaster.com. The Commodores, meanwhile, will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Orleans Showroom. Tickets start at $69.95; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & FINDS

Vintage Market Days

A little street food, a little upcycling. Vintage Market Days returns to the open air of Downtown Summerlin from Friday through Sunday, with food from purveyors like Lit Wings and Wild Rind Cheese & Provisions, plus clothing and home décor, antiques and upcycled items, art and jewelry, seasonal plantings, live entertainment and more. Tickets ($10-$15) are good for re-entry all weekend; vintagemarketdays.com/market/southern-nevada.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

Beer vs. wine dinner

Beginning 6 p.m. Friday at Veranda in the Four Seasons, beer lovers and wine enthusiasts can decide which pour makes for the best culinary pairing. A five-course prix fixe menu from chef William Ledesma is being paired with brews from Able Baker Brewing Company of Las Vegas and varietals from California’s Wente Vineyards. Chef Ledesma, Able Baker taproom manager Scott Seales and Wente Vineyards sommeliers Adrian Knott and Doug Jones will guide guests through each pairing. Veranda’s beer vs. wine dinner is $135 per person. Required reservations: 702-632-5121 or on OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

WINE

Co-Ferment

Low-intervention wines star from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Co-Ferment, a natural wine fair presented by Pour in the Alley at Ferguson’s Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St. The fair features all-you-can-enjoy tasting from 20-plus wine producers, as well as food vendors and live music. Tickets: $30 from fergusonsdowntown.com/pourinthealley.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Slaughter

Before The Killers and Imagine Dragons got big enough to headline stadiums from here to Poland, there was a time when hard rockers Slaughter were the most popular band to hail from these parts. That was in the early ’90s, when their hit debut, “Stick It to Ya,” went platinum. Three decades later, stay “Up All Night” with Slaughter once more at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience. Free; vegasexperience.com.

Jason Bracelin

TOUR

Walking Box Ranch

Silent film stars Rex Bell and Clara Bow built it in 1931 and hosted friends including Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, Errol Flynn and Lionel Barrymore. Now, Walking Box Ranch is open for public tours for the first time in a decade. Students and professors with UNLV’s public history program will host the free event, which will include expert-led tours and nature walks, films starring Bell and Bow, and a mac ’n’ cheese contest in honor of Bow’s favorite recipe. The ranch is 7.8 miles west of Searchlight on Nipton Road/state Route 164. It’s open 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration is suggested at bit.ly/3eExq7Q.

Christopher Lawrence

CONVENTION

Las Vegas Tattoo Show

It’s billed as the West Coast’s premier tattoo convention. Geographical anomalies aside, the Las Vegas Tattoo Show is coming to Planet Hollywood Resort, and it’s bringing hundreds of artists with it. They’ll be competing in contests and inking attendees throughout the weekend. It’s open from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There’s a two-passes-for-$10 special for locals at lasvegastattooshow.com.

Christopher Lawrence