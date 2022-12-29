Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

“Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show,” Disney on Ice’s “Road Trip Adventures,” and Date Skate highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Trainer Lou McCammon and his rescue dog Kato perform a trick during "Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show" at Springs Preserve. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

FAMILY FUN

‘Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show’

What? You don’t like watching canines fly through the air doing tricks and such? Hey, we don’t come to you with our personal shortcomings, pal. For those of us who do know a good time, don’t miss “Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show.” You may have seen them perform on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show” and Animal Planet, now see them live at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Feb. 12 at the Big Springs Amphitheater at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Free with paid general admission; springspreserve.org.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILY FUN

‘Road Trip Adventures’

Where do mermaids go on vacation? What does Minnie Mouse do when she wants to get away and use all that paid time off accrued from work? Find out, perhaps, when “Disney on Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures” hits town at 7 p.m. Thursday (and runs through Jan. 8) at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $20; unlvtickets.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

Date Skate

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Ice Rink, a rooftop wonderland with skating, fire pits, hot chocolate and signature cocktails, closes out its holiday season with its last Date Skate night, highlighted by a showing of “The Polar Express” on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee. Admission is free; skate rental is $30, or $20 for locals and military with ID. Visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

Madelon Hynes

COMEDY

Annie Lederman

“I’m going through a breakup … next week,” Annie Lederman quips in a recent stand-up clip posted online, giving you an appropriately bitter taste of her sardonic, smart comedy, in which she muses on everything from flashing firemen to resembling actress Scarlett Johansson post-house fire. See her at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wiseguys Las Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. Tickets are $30; vegas.wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

DRINKS

Bloody Mary Day

Sunday is National Bloody Mary Day. The Front Yard in Ellis Island Casino is making its version with jalapeño-infused vokda, lime and A1 sauce for $12. The Borsht Bloody at Forte Tapas features Garden vodka, borsht broth and lemon for $14. DW Bistro at The Gramercy showcases its Dalton Wilson Bloody Mary with house vodka, house jerk bloody mary mix, jalapeño bacon, heirloom tomato and lime for $12.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

Bellagio’s winter display

It’s confection perfection, but was never meant to last forever. You have only through New Year’s Day to view the Bellagio Conservatory’s holiday display highlighted by a giant gingerbread house tucked inside a massive replica Fabergé egg. For the first time, assorted gingerbread cookies, chocolates, popcorn and other confections from the Bellagio bakery can be purchased at the display, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit bellagio.mgmresorts.com for more information.

Madelon Hynes

FOOD & DRINK

Jazz Brunch

Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village is hosting a New Year’s brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday with à la carte food and drink specials. Post NC, a local jazz trio, performs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations: alsolito.com or 702-463-6781.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

Happy hour

Happy hour runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Scotch 80 Prime in the Palms. The menu offers $8 wines, $8 specialty cocktails, $24 flights of three scotches, $12-15 appetizers, and a $60 tasting menu featuring chef’s amuse bouche, choice of Caesar or wedge salad, choice of Faroe Islands salmon or flat iron steak, and choice of crème brûlée or dark chocolate cake. Reservations: palms.com/dining/scotch-80-prime.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Michelle Johnson

Nourish your ears and your belly simultaneously as Coop’s, a new cabaret and hot spot at Commercial Center, 953 E. Sahara Ave., debuts at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a performance by jazz singer Michelle Johnson accompanied by a three-course meal. The luncheon concert series continues at 1 p.m. Wednesday (with Kelly Vohnn) and Thursday (with Ruby Lewis). Tickets are $39.95; coopscabaret.com.

MUSIC

The 442s

Get New Year’s Eve weekend rolling with this ever-rocking band, The 442s, at 10 p.m. Friday at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. As founder Ben Carey, also of Lifehouse and Elvis Monroe, explains, “These songs are the soundtrack of your life.” Doors are at 6 p.m.; go to thebarbershoplv.com for more details.

John Katsilometes