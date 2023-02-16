Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Bark in the Park, the Jonas Brothers and the LVL Up Expo highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Wyatt Papacs, 7, hugs Zoya, a Belgian Malinois, during Bark In the Park, an event to celebrate dogs, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

FAMILIES

Bark in the Park

Grab your four-legged friends — the dogs who’ll love you unconditionally, that is, not those aloof cats — and head to Henderson’s Cornerstone Park for the 17th annual Bark in the Park. The free event will feature K-9 demonstrations by the Henderson Police Department, a dog agility course, interactive games, a splash-and-play area and pup cups, while supplies last. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1600 Wigwam Parkway.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jonas Brothers

Musicians, restaurateurs (Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand is a family thing) and recent Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees the Jonas Brothers return for their three-night residency “Live in Las Vegas.” See them at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $49; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

CONVENTION

LVL Up Expo

Flex your swole Tekken 7 muscles, meet your favorite “Dragon Ball Z” stars and celebrate a decade of cosplay and video game competitions, wrestling and more when the LVL Up Expo commemorates its 10th anniversary this weekend. And, yes, of course there will be a K-pop dance battle. The festivities begin at noon Friday to Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets are $35 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, $30 for Sunday and $65 for a weekend pass in advance; lvlupexpo.com.

Jason Bracelin

DANCE

Nevada Ballet Theatre

“Blue Until June,” choreographed by Trey McIntyre and featuring vocals by Etta James, leads a trio of works being performed by Nevada Ballet Theatre. Also on the program are the world premiere of choreographer Sidra Bell’s “Intimacy With Strangers” and George Balanchine’s “Allegro Brillante.” See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

National Drink Wine Day

On Saturday, Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, 8245 W. Sahara Ave., is celebrating National Drink Wine Day with four by-the-glass pours that are typically available only by the bottle. The pours are the 2018 Sonoma-Cutrer chardonnay for $16, 2021 Venica Ronco del Cerò sauvignon blanc for $16, 2020 Caymus cabernet sauvignon for $40, and 2020 Gaja Ca’Marcanda Super Tuscan for $28.

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Black History Month Festival

Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., presents its Black History Month Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with live music, dance performances, cultural art, food, children’s activities and more. Admission prices vary; for nonmembers, prices are $9.95 adults, $4.95 children 3 to 17. Tickets must be purchased in advance at springspreserve.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

Eating contest

Beginning 3 p.m. Tuesday, Island Sushi & Grill, 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, is hosting its annual contest to see who, in two minutes, can eat the most unfilled malasadas, the sugar-dusted fried dough popular in Hawaii. Contestants can sign up by emailing name and contact information to isg@islandsushigrill.com. A $10 fee will be collected at the event. All contestants receive a T-shirt. The winner receives a dozen malasadas (plain or filled) per month for a year.

Johnathan L. Wright

CONVENTION

Days of the Dead

It’s a nightmare come true: Come this weekend you can meet Pinhead, reptile-enhanced wrestler Jake the Snake Roberts and the sexy sax player from “The Lost Boys.” What more could you ask for? Tom Arnold and Bam Margera? OK, them too, along with dozens of other horror stars and attractions, at the Days of the Dead convention at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Plaza. Tickets are $35 on Friday and Sunday, $40 on Saturday and $80 for a weekend pass; daysofthedead.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

National Margarita Day

From 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch Resort is celebrating National Margarita Day with a Pick Your Poison margarita special. Customers may customize their drink according to flavor, type of rim and sweet or spicy. Margaritas are $16 in a 16-ounce glass or $24 in a 32-ounce bowl.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Bass Drum of Death

Yeah, it’s only February, but Bass Drum of Death has already dropped a candidate for the most anthemic, air guitar-worthy rock ’n’ roll album of the year in its latest record, “Say I Won’t.” Produced by Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, it’s an album of big guitars, even more outsize grooves and a hard-charging swagger that’s meant to be felt as much as heard. Live, this is a band not to be missed. See Bass Drum of Death at 8 p.m. Friday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin