Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Usher's "My Way" residency returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM this weekend. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

MUSIC

Usher

This weekend marks your first chance this year to see “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency,” but it certainly won’t be your last. The singer has just added 15 new dates in June and October that go on sale to the public Saturday through Ticketmaster. If you need your fix sooner than that, see him at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The shows are mostly sold out, although tickets are available through resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOTBALL

Vipers’ home opener

Very few things in life are as devastatingly sad as the conclusion of an NFL season and the subsequent seven excruciatingly long months of actually having to interact with family members on Sundays, waiting for football to return. But dry your tears, football fans, the XFL is here. The on-again, off-again pro league is back for its third go-round after suspending operations in March 2020 during the pandemic. And this time, Vegas has a squad. See the Vipers make their home debut against the hated D.C. Defenders at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field. Tickets start at $22; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

WRESTLING

‘No Surrender’

Impact Wrestling is taking over Sam’s Town Live this weekend for three days of mayhem. The promotion’s “No Surrender” event is set for Friday, followed by two nights of “No Surrender Fallout” shows that will be filmed for upcoming episodes of “Impact on AXS TV.” Many of the wrestlers also will be appearing for meet-and-greets during the Sportscards, Toys and Collectibles Show at the hotel Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for each night of wrestling start at $25; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jack Johnson

A former pro surfer and a serious environmentalist, Jack Johnson has made the ocean his life’s work in many ways. And his soulful folk pop is akin to the waves he used to ride professionally, swelling and beatific, capable of enveloping you whole. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

BASKETBALL

West Coast Conference tournament

It’s not exactly Duke versus North Carolina in terms of basketball rivalries. Still, when Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary’s, there are always fireworks, and with both squads currently ranked in the top 15 of the AP men’s college basketball poll, the two are more evenly matched than usual. Expect an intense clash should they meet in the West Coast Conference men’s tournament, where they’ll be the favorites in a field that also includes BYU, San Diego and Santa Clara. The women’s first round tips off at noon Thursday, followed by the men at 6 p.m., at Orleans Arena. Ticket prices vary; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Summerlin tour

On Sunday, Finger Licking Foodie Tours launches its third outing, “Best of Summerlin.” The 2½-hour tour begins at 5 p.m. and features signature dishes at Lotus of Siam in Red Rock Resort, Harlø Steakhouse & Bar, and Jing in Downtown Summerlin. Cost of $199 per person includes gratuities and a highlight video. A beverage package consisting of a preselected cocktail at each restaurant is $60 additional. Tour limited to 35. Booking/details: fingerlickingfoodietours.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

PERFORMING ARTS

Shen Yun

Classical dance, live orchestral music and interactive backdrops combine to take audience members on a voyage through 5,000 years of Chinese culture before the rise of communism when Shen Yun returns to town. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Beer-pairing dinner

Beginning 6 p.m. Monday, Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is presenting its first public beer dinner, a four-course meal featuring pours from Mojave Brewing Company of Vegas. Pairings include lump crab cake with Ruby Soho hard cider and pan-seared pork chops with imperial stout. Tickets: $40 paid for at the event. Required reservations: scottp@rainbowhenderson.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

International Market of Miniature Artisans

Just so there’s no confusion, the International Market of Miniature Artisans is a place where you can purchase tiny art, not the work of diminutive artists. Think model trains, dolls and dollhouses, but also die-cast, Kawaii, stop-motion animation and other mini scale art forms. See it all from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Arizona Room at the Gold Coast. Tickets are $6 for children, $12 for adults; imomalv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

$8 sips and bites

RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars has introduced a happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the bar and lounge. The happy hour features wines, signature cocktails and cicchetti snacks, small plates and sides, all for $8. Among these offerings are Giuliana prosecco, a Chianti Classico, an RPM negroni, arancini and a cremini mushroom pizzetta. The restaurant is taking happy hour reservations at resy.com for the high-top tables in the lounge.

Johnathan L. Wright